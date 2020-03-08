Mayor G.T. Bynum

The third-party plan review program was one of several initiatives Mayor G.T. Bynum proposed in 2018 to make it easier and faster for developers to get projects built. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World file

City officials are rolling out another tool to help developers get their projects completed more quickly.

Under the Third Party Plans Review and Inspection Program, builders can use private firms contracted with the city to review construction plans and conduct inspections. The city issues the building permits after the private firm has certified the plans and issues the certificates of occupancy after the private firm has certified the inspections.

“We want project owners to know that this is now an option that they have when they are planning their projects,” said Kian Kamas, chief of economic development for the city. “So we want them to know if they have a really time-sensitive project and they are worried about the timeline for development review and approval with the city staff that they have this alternate pathway that will allow them to keep things on target.”

The third-party plan review program was one of several initiatives Mayor G.T. Bynum proposed in 2018 to make it easier and faster for developers to get their projects built. The others included hiring more plan reviewers and the implementation of a self-certification program, each of which has been accomplished.

Yuen Ho, director of the city’s Development Services Department, said the city has hired eight more people to work on plan reviews and that four projects have chosen to use the self-certification program since it was established in January 2019.

Self-certification is different from a third-party plan review and inspection in that the developer hires a private firm to submit the application for a building permit and certify that the plans are code-compliant. The city remains responsible for inspections and issuance of the certificate of occupancy.

“All of this strives to bring the permit, the review and the inspection process into the hands of the developers so they can better control it,” Ho said. “They can get it through from concept, to the ground, to a finished project.”

Kamas said the city is eager to hear from architects, landscape architects, engineers and other qualified professionals who would be interested in participating in the Third Party Plans Review and Inspection Program.

Information about the program is available on the city’s website, cityoftulsa.org, or by phone at 918-596-9456.

Local developer Joe Westervelt sits on the city’s Infrastructure Development Advisory Board. He praised Bynum and city staff for working with the private sector to get the third-party program in place.

“They have done a wonderful thing for the community,” he said.

Kamas said the city has met another goal set out by Bynum in 2018 — to reduce from five weeks to five days the time it takes to begin the initial review of building plans. This does not necessarily reduce overall construction by that same period of time, city officials acknowledged, but does provide another metric by which to measure the Development Services Department’s performance.

The city is not yet tracking how long projects take from the time building plans are submitted to the time the certificate of occupancy is issued, in part because there are a number of steps in the process not controlled by the city. The city is tracking those activities it can control, including the median time it takes to issue a building permit and the percentage of plan reviews that meet the city’s five-day target.

“Each of these metrics are meant to help our team understand the development process and timelines for our customers, as well as the components within that process that might be causing delays,” Kamas said.

