Those Tulsa voters who went to the polls Tuesday overwhelming approved all three propositions in the $639 million Improve Our Tulsa package.
The initiative includes $427 million for streets and transportation projects, $193 million for capital projects and $19 million for the city’s Rainy Day Fund.
The polls closed at 7 p.m., and city officials called the election with just 51% of the vote tallied about 8:20 p.m.
At that point the streets and transportation proposal was approved by 79% percent of the votes tallied.
Also with just 51% of the vote tallied, the capital projects proposal was supported by 77% of voters, and the 0.05 percent sales tax for the city's Rainy Day Fund had garnered 83% of the vote.
About two-thirds of the package is to come from bond sales, financed with property taxes, and the other third from sales tax. The 6½-year program will begin in fiscal year 2020.
The Improve Our Tulsa renewal is an extension of the $918.7 million Improve Our Tulsa package that voters approved in 2013.
Like its namesake, a majority of the package will go to fund street repairs and rehabilitation.
The renewal package also includes $50 million for capital equipment such as fire trucks, police cars and other heavy equipment. Millions of dollars have been allocated for the Tulsa Zoo, Gilcrease Museum, the Greenwood Cultural Center, and the Animal Welfare Shelter.
The city's parks system will receive $30 million, and each City Council district will receive $1 million.
The funds to individual districts must go toward projects that serve a public purpose and meet criteria set out by the city. Each project would be subject to approval by the council.
This is a developing story. More information, including a complete vote count, will be reported as soon as it becomes available.
