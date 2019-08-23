The city’s golf courses may be losing a layer of oversight.
And that, officials involved in the discussions have indicated, might not be a bad thing.
Marcia MacLeod, with the Tulsa Public Facilities Authority, told city officials Thursday that the trust was looking for some clarity and direction in light of the recent controversy over funding for the courses.
“Do we still have responsibility for the golf courses?” she asked during a TPFA meeting.
The answer, she was told, is yes. But the question is, why?
Mayoral Chief of Staff Jack Blair explained that the city leased Page Belcher and Mohawk golf courses to the authority in 1985. The 50-year agreement was intended to facilitate the sale of bonds to fund a second golf course at Page Belcher and improvements at Mohawk golf course.
Although the lease states that TPFA would operate and maintain the properties, the city in turn agreed to administer, maintain and repair the courses on a day-to-day basis. It continues to do so today through Billy Casper Golf, a golf course management company.
But with the bonds retired in 2013, discussion Thursday focused on whether TPFA’s role as a financing arm was still necessary. The trust’s only role in the day-to-day operations of the golf courses is to approve green fees.
“We should determine, the various entities involved, if there is a functional reason to have TPFA still have this role,” said Park and Recreation Director Anna America.
MacLeod said that if it is determined the lease should be terminated, “I would have absolutely no objection to it.”
Blair, speaking after the meeting, said city officials will continue the discussion internally and return to TPFA with a recommendation on how to proceed.
He said terminating the lease agreement with TPFA would have no practical effect on golf course operations.
“None whatsoever,” he said. “The city would continue to maintain responsibility and Billy Casper, its management would remain in place."
The city’s operation of its golf course has come under criticism from golfers who say the city is failing to invest in them. They note, for example, that the $639 million Improve Our Tulsa renewal includes no specific funding for the golf courses.
City officials have noted that the golf courses could potentially receive funding out of the Parks Department allocation. Councilor Jeannie Cue and America are also working to put together a golf commission to advocate for the golf courses.
