The city of Tulsa has been keeping a list of residents’ requests for new neighborhood or arterial street lights for more than a decade, but a lack of funding has left those areas in the dark.
That’s about to change. Mayor G.T. Bynum and City Councilor Jeannie Cue joined officials from AEP-PSO on Wednesday morning to announce that nearly 100 new LED street lights will be installed across the city.
The lights will be installed in three phases, beginning with 12 locations deemed “ready for installation.” Those locations include three sites each in of City Council Districts 1, 3 and 9 and one site each in Districts 2, 4 and 7.
Phase 2 has 40 locations approved for new lights that are awaiting design. Phase 3 comprises 43 locations that are still under review.
The first new street light was installed Wednesday at the corner of 89th Street and Delaware Avenue, the site of the city’s news conference.
“This is something we can do that makes it safer for people to walk around town and not feel fearful of being hit by a car or (being) a victim of crime,” Bynum said.
During the 2008 recession, the city imposed a moratorium on new residential street lights because of a lack of funding. The subject reemerged when the city conducted its first Gallup-Tulsa CitiVoice Index survey in 2018.
Bynum said that survey made it clear that Tulsans were concerned about neighborhood lighting.
“Too many Tulsans did not feel safe walking in their neighborhoods, and this was consistent throughout the city. And it was not because of crime issues in those neighborhoods; it was because the neighborhoods were too dark,” Bynum said.
Steve Baker, vice president of distribution for Public Service Company of Oklahoma, said the utility was proud to partner with the city on the lighting program and that the project coincides with the company’s initiative to use LED lights in all new city street lights.
“We look forward to better illuminating neighborhoods and improving public safety,” Baker said.
The city established a scoring system to measure which lights are needed most. Each request is scored based on four weighted indicators: hazards, such as concentration of crime (50%); reliance on alternative modes of transportation (20%); nearby needs, such as grocery stores and schools (20%); and economic conditions (10%).
The oldest recorded request for a street light, at 1307 N. Atlanta Ave., scored as the most urgently needed.
The city has allocated $50,000 for the project to cover ancillary costs related to the installations.
American Electric Power-Public Service Company of Oklahoma pays for the lights and installation. The city is responsible for paying for the electricity to operate them.
All of the new lights are expected to be installed by July 2021.
Residents can request a new street light by calling 311.
