The city’s sales tax collections for fiscal year 2020 came in slightly lower than expected but were partially offset by higher-than-expected use tax collections.
Final numbers from the Oklahoma Tax Commission show the city collected $281.9 million in sales tax in fiscal year 2020, which ended June 30. That’s 1.4% less than the city collected in fiscal year 2019, and was 1.6% down from what it had budgeted.
Use tax collections, meanwhile, increased by 8.9% in 2019 to $43.2 million. That’s 6.4% more than the city had budgeted. Use taxes are paid by consumers on products purchased out of state for use in Oklahoma.
Overall, the city ended up collecting $1.9 million less in sales and use tax in FY 2020 than it had budgeted.
Sales and use taxes are critical sources of income for the city. The city funds most of its day-to-day operations, such as parks and public safety, out of its general fund. About two-thirds of the revenue for the fund is derived from the collection of sales and use taxes.
City Finance Director James Wagner said strong sales tax collections in the first half of FY 2020 helped offset a sharp decline in those revenues at the end of the year. Sales tax revenues were down 14.9% in May and 19.4% in June over the same periods last year.
The first month of FY 2021 brought better news for the city. Tulsa’s July sales tax check from the Oklahoma Tax Commission was $22.9 million, 4% less than the city received during the same time period last year, but 2.4% more than the city had estimated.
“It’s hopeful news that we are seeing our sales tax come back to something that is closer to our estimates, it’s actually beating our estimates,” Wagner said “...I am not sure that we are confident that this trend will continue but I think these are definitely better numbers than we expected at this point.”
Use tax collections in July were up 18.8% over the same period last year, to nearly $4 million. That’s 20.8% more than the city had estimated.
“I think what we are seeing in those numbers is just a big shift toward online purchases and away from bricks and mortar,” he said.
Despite the generally sound sales and use tax numbers in FY 2020, the city has not gone unscathed by the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city used $3 million from the city’s Rainy Day Fund to cover a shortfall in general fund revenues in fiscal year 2020. It plans to use another $1.5 million in Rainy Day funds to supplement this year’s general fund.
In April, Mayor G.T. Bynum announced that approximately 1,000 city employees whose salaries are funded through the general fund would be furloughed 17 days during the period from May through December.
The furloughs will save the city approximately $1 million this fiscal year and $3 million in FY 2021.
The mayor has also imposed a hiring freeze for nonsworn city employees as well as a ban on employee travel.
Wagner said oil prices — which have risen sharply after a deep decline — and unemployment numbers will play the biggest roles in determining city sales and use tax collections in FY 2021.
He noted that the federal government’s $600 a week CARES Act unemployment benefit is set to expire at the end of the month.
“I think in some ways that is sort of what is helping our revenues,” he said. “People are still spending essentially, so we are watching that because unemployment still remains pretty high.”
