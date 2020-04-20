The COVID-19 pandemic and plummeting crude oil prices have left the city facing its greatest economic crisis since the Great Recession of 2008.
Remember that?
Former Mayor Dewey Bartlett does. On his first day in office, Dec. 7, 2009, the city’s then-finance director, Mike Kier, greeted him with unsettling news.
“He said that at the rate we were spending money … we would have been out of cash within five months,” Bartlett recalled.
Bartlett would go on to take a series of actions, including laying off more than 100 police officers, to slash the budget. That action — taken after the police union voted down a proposal that would have saved their jobs — has come to symbolize the severity of the crisis.
But it was just one act of many that Tulsa leaders would take from July 2009 to June 2010 to balance the budget, as month after month sales tax collections — the city’s main source of funding for most day-to-day services — declined.
By the time Bartlett took office, the City Council had approved two budget amendments from his predecessor, former Mayor Kathy Taylor, that cut the city’s overall budget from $578 million to $561 million, the Tulsa World reported at the time.
“We are no longer cutting into bone; we are cutting into marrow,” Taylor said in October 2009 when presenting her second budget amendment.
These were the times when police helicopters were grounded, some lights on city-controlled highways went dark, hundreds of underutilized city vehicles were sold, animal shelter hours were cut and tree-trimming services were clipped.
All 4,000 city employees were furloughed for eight days, and nearly 100 positions were eliminated. And 37 city employees — including 21 police officers — were laid off while Taylor was mayor.
“It was gut-wrenching,” Taylor said Monday.
She said that as she began to put together her budget for fiscal year 2010, which began in July 2009, she, too, was warned by Kier of a sustained decline in sales tax collections.
The heads-up allowed her time to work with department heads and employee groups to come up with cost-cutting measures, including the furloughs that began the July 4 weekend.
“We had absolutely no complaints filed,” she said. “Everybody came together as a team.”
The city had just finished recovering from the 2007 ice storm when the effects of the Great Recession of 2008 reached Tulsa in early 2009, Taylor said, but at least there were economic models that could provide the city with some sense of when things would improve.
The coronavirus provides no such road map.
“We knew what the end date was,” Taylor said, “as opposed to, now, there is new information every day that the mayor has to digest and evaluate.”
Bartlett submitted his own budget amendment in early 2010 to cut millions more dollars from the city’s budget, but he said the most effective measure he took in response to the crisis was to hire KPMG, an auditing and efficiency consulting firm, to conduct an efficiency study.
“First of all, it allowed us not to have a tax increase,” Bartlett said. “But it also allowed us to run the government more efficiently for a much longer period of time.”
It worked. By the end of fiscal year 2011, the city had an $11 million surplus in its general fund.
Mayor G.T. Bynum, who was a first-term city councilor at the time, said he’s drawn from the experience in putting together his response to today’s financial crisis.
“We have tools that we didn’t have last time,” he said.
One of those is the city’s Rainy Day Fund, which Bynum led the effort to establish in 2010 through a voter-approved charter change. The city will have $1.5 million from the fund available for use next fiscal year, which begins July 1.
The city has already saved millions of dollars by implementing furloughs, city employee travel restrictions and a hiring freeze. In addition, it has approximately $20 million in fund balances and fund reserves.
Bynum presents his fiscal year 2021 budget to the City Council on Wednesday. The city has already announced that it expects sales tax collections in 2021 to be $12 million less than what was budgeted for this year.
The hope, Bynum said, is that by planning conservatively today, the city will be able to avoid additional cuts during the upcoming fiscal year.
“To use an analogy, if you have an entire year to lose 20 pounds, you can focus on disciplined diet and exercise to get where you need to be,” he said. “If you have six months, you will need to be more rigorous. If you have a month, you will need to undergo surgery.
“Surgery is the budgetary scenario we want to avoid.”
