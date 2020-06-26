The city’s Human Rights Commission voted Thursday to send a letter to Mayor G.T. Bynum and city councilors urging them to keep science and data at the forefront when making decisions related to COVID-19 policies and guidelines.
The move comes less than a week after President Donald Trump’s controversial rally at the BOK Center on Saturday. Bynum was heavily criticized for allowing the event to take place in the city-owned facility at a time when the state’s COVID-19 numbers are spiking.
He explained his decision in part by saying that ASM Global has exclusive booking rights to the arena and that he based his decisions on the state’s guidelines for reopening.
Commission Chairwoman Laura Bellis said during a special meeting that she thought it was important for the commission to address the issue given that the city has seen an uptick in new cases and that the disease is disproportionately affecting minority communities.
Bellis was appointed to the commission by Bynum but is supporting and volunteering for challenger Greg Robinson in the mayoral race.
“I want to do this as a looking-forward thing but I think it is worth noting, we just did see a decision happen that wasn’t grounded on public health,” Bellis said, referring to the Trump rally.
Whites account for the most COVID-19 cases in Tulsa County with 29.2%, followed by Asians at 23.2%, and Hispanics or Latinos at 20.7%, according to the Tulsa Health Department.
Bellis noted that the mayor and councilors are up for re-election this year, a fact that could complicate decision-making.
“It’s deeply conflicting, of course, because people want to stay in their position to keep doing good things for the community, and I believe that must be incredibly challenging to balance out the public health concerns,” she said.
Commission member Shannon Starr cautioned her colleagues not to make any assumptions regarding what medical advice the mayor may or may not have sought last week.
“I am speaking from a place of not knowing what he did,” Starr said.
She added: “I have to believe his goal is to take care of our city.”
Bellis repeatedly said her intent was to create a forward-looking recommendation that could help guide city leaders in the future.
Thursday’s vote was unanimous, with at least two members of the 15-person commission absent.
The commission’s statement reads as follows: “The Human Rights Commission of the city of Tulsa strongly recommends that all decisions by the mayor and City Council that impacts the citizenry of the city of Tulsa and Tulsa County be made through a public health lens putting health first over politics with input from public health officials weighed heavily from the outset especially given the current significant COVID-19 case increases and the racial disparities in those cases.”
Bynum issued a brief statement Thursday saying he agrees with the commission’s statement “and share their concern for the disparity in impacts of COVID-19.”
