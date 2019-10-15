OKLAHOMA CITY — The Legislative Compensation Board on Tuesday voted to increase legislative pay.
Pay for state legislators will rise to $47,500 from $35,021. The increase, a 35% raise, passed by a vote of 7-2.
It takes effect Nov. 18, 2020, said John Gilbert, a budget and revenue analyst with the Office of Management and Enterprise Services.
The increase came after the same panel with an entirely different membership cut legislative pay two years ago.
The 8.8% cut was effective November 2018.
House Bill 2771, which went into effect in July, gave a $1,500 pay raise for state employees with an annual gross salary of $40,000 or less. It provides for a $1,250 hike for those with an annual gross salary more than $40,000 but less than $50,000. Those making more than $50,000 but less than $60,000 would get $800 more; those earning an annual gross salary of $60,000 or more would get a $600 raise.
“Lower-paid state employees and those working in correctional centers will benefit most from this pay increase, but Oklahoma still has work to do to bring state employee compensation up to where it needs to be,” Tom Dunning, a spokesman for the Oklahoma Public Employees Association, said in a previous interview.
This story will be updated.