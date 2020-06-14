Mark Keeter and Kojo Asamoa-Caesar, the two candidates in the 1st Congressional District Democratic primary June 30, share a common trait: an ability to persevere through adversity.
Asamoa-Caesar, 34, is the son of Ghanaian immigrants whose American dreams never quite materialized, but their struggle inspired him not to give up on his.
Mark Keeter, 63, was born without hips and couldn’t walk until he was 5 years old. He says he’s had more than 50 operations in his life, yet managed to earn engineering and law degrees and work in a variety of capacities over the years.
“I’ve occasionally had to step out of the game and not cross the finish line with the rest of the group,” Keeter said, “but I get there.”
This competition has a couple of finish lines. The winner from the upcoming primary advances to the Nov. 3 general election against Republican incumbent Kevin Hern and independent Evelyn Rogers.
The CD 1 Democratic primary is one of six congressional primaries June 30. These include Republican fights in CD 2, where incumbent Markwayne Mullin is opposed by two challengers, and CD 5, where nine candidates are competing for a spot on the general election ballot.
Asamoa-Caesar was born in the Washington, D.C., area and was raised primarily by his mother until she suffered a serious stroke when she was 40. She ultimately returned to Ghana so her family could help care for her, but her determination and a 14-year-old Kojo remained behind.
“My mom always harped on America being the land of opportunity, that it was important to take advantage of those opportunities,” said Asamoa-Caesar. “I held on to that. And I have to say I had great teachers who would tell me I had great potential.”
Asamoa-Caesar went on to become the student body president at Virginia’s Old Dominion University and earn a law degree from William and Mary. But instead of becoming a lawyer, he became a kindergarten teacher — which brought him to Tulsa with Teach for America.
Since then, he’s held several positions in the community and established a family. His daughter, Hadassah, was born in April.
The COVID-19 epidemic and his new family considerations changed the look of Asamoa-Caesar’s campaign, but he said his November start enabled him to get in a lot of personal appearances before the virus put the clamps on large gatherings.
In some ways, he said, it’s actually been beneficial. People with time and mail-in ballots in their hands have been spending more time researching candidates.
“We have heard from quite a few telling us how excited they were to learn about our campaign,” said Asamoa-Caesar.
Asamoa-Caesar said he identifies himself as a “progressive who understands you have to work with people that don’t always agree with you. ... I actually want to get things done.”
The two Democratic candidates don’t seem to disagree much on policy, though Asamoa-Caesar probably is better known. One of his supporters is former Mayor Kathy Taylor.
“Kojo is authentic, intelligent and caring about our state and our community, Taylor said. “I feel strongly he would represent our state with integrity and hard work and am happy to support him.”
Keeter and Asamoa-Caesar both seem more inclined to talk about President Donald Trump than each other.
“This election is not really about policy,” said Asamoa-Caesar. “This election is about Donald Trump. He sucks up all the oxygen.”
“There are a lot of holes in our Constitution that have been pointed out by the current president,” Keeter said dryly. “We must have a system that provides justice for all and assures that everyone is subject to the law.
“I think a lot of people have lost confidence in the law, and why not?” he said. “We have a president that flouts the law at every turn.”
Keeter finished fourth in a five-way primary for this same seat in 2018 but said he was not able to properly campaign because of health-related issues.
That is something with which Keeter is all too familiar. As a boy growing up in Catoosa, he says, he family was always struggling with medical bills because of his condition. As an adult he’s frequently foregone treatment because of the expense.
Even when he owned his own business, Keeter said, he sometimes left himself off the employee insurance plan because of the cost.
He said he’s had a good life but “there are so many things in life I couldn’t do because I couldn’t get insurance.”
Keeter, who practiced law for a few years but has mostly worked in engineering, said he is concerned the nation has not paid enough attention to disaster preparation, and has not always prioritized the right things.
“We have a history of spending massive amounts of money for ships and tanks and making arms and ammunition for war that we just destroy,” he said. “If we can do that we can pay enough ... to buy the things people really need.”
OTHER PRIMARIES
CD 2 (Republican): State Sen. Joseph Silk, R-Watson, and Rhonda Hopkins of Rose are trying to squeeze out Mullin, a fourth-term incumbent some deem insufficiently hard line on issues such as immigration and abortion.
Mullin has name recognition and money on his side, and there’s no indication of large-scale dissatisfaction among his constituency, but the CD 2 is always hard to gauge because of its size and unique personality. Silk has a following in southeastern Oklahoma. Hopkins could peel off some votes in the northern half of the district.
The Republican nominee will face Democrat Danyell Lanier and Libertarian Richie Castalado in the general election.
CD 4 (Republican): Incumbent Tom Cole has three primary challengers — libertarianish James Taylor, beaten handily by Cole in each of the past two elections; Moore businessman Trevor Sipes; and Choctaw mental health professional Gilbert O. Sanders.
Seeking his ninth term, Cole has faced many challengers since first elected in 2002 but none has made much of a contest of it.
The Republican nominee faces a Democrat and Libertarian Bob White in the general election.
CD 4 (Democrat): The Norman area always seems to offer up some Democratic CD 4 entrants, and this year is no different.
Mary Brannon, a retired educator, received 33% of the vote against Cole two years ago and is back this time. Also on the June 30 ballot are David Slemmons, a retired librarian, and John D. Argo, a 68-year-old Norman resident.
CD 5 (Republican): Republicans are falling all over themselves for a crack at Democrat Kendra Horn, who won this central Oklahoma district by a hair’s breadth in 2018. There’s even a Tulsan, Shelli Landon, in the race.
The cavalry charge includes GOPers of just about every leaning but is led by state Sen. Stephanie Bice, businessman David Hill, former state Superintendent Janet Barresi and businesswoman Terry Neese, all of Oklahoma City.
Of those four, Bice’s record is the most moderate, with the Barresi and Neese to her right. Hill, a political novice, has no record but is backed by major Oklahoma City oil interests.
This one is almost certain to go to the Aug. 25 runoff election.
CD 5 (Democrat): The Republican winner won’t necessarily face Kendra Horn.
Retired college professor Tom Guild, a perennial candidate in this district, is challenging Horn in the primary. Horn has money and organization on her side and Guild has not been particularly successful with voters in the past.
