The Tulsa City Council will hold its fourth special meeting on the city's Equality Indicators reports on Wednesday.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in the Liddy Doenges Theatre at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, 110 E. Second St. No public comments will be taken there.
The topic of the meeting will be race and gender disparities in adult arrests in Tulsa. The panelists will be Melanie Poulter, director for innovative data and research for the Community Service Council; Aisha McWeay, executive director of Still She Rises-Tulsa; Stephen Galoob, associate professor at the University of Tulsa College of Law; Mana Tahaie, a Tulsa-based inclusion and equity consultant; Deputy Police Chief Jonathan Brooks; and Robin Engel, director of the International Association of Chiefs of Police/University of Cincinnati Center for Police Research and Policy.
City councilors have spent the past several months examining the disparities in police practices and Police Department staffing outlined in the reports to better understand the findings and address them.
The previous Equality Indicators special meetings focused on racial and gender disparities in police arrests of juveniles, racial and gender disparities in police use of force, and minority and gender underrepresentation in the Tulsa Police Department.
The Equality Indicator reports measure dozens of equality indicators, not just those related to public safety and law enforcement, that compare “outcomes of groups likely to experience inequalities, such as racial minorities, to groups less likely to experience them, such as whites,” according to the reports.
The indicators are scored on a scale of 1 to 100, with 1 representing complete inequality and 100 representing full equality.
In 2018, the city scored well below 50 in both the Race and Adult Arrests and Gender and Arrests indicators.
The 2018 report states that blacks were arrested more than twice as often as whites, followed by Native Americans. Asians had the lowest overall arrest rate.
The report also states that Tulsa’s female arrest rate is 20.7 per 1,000 arrests, compared to the national female arrest rate of 7.7 per 1,000 arrests.
The city showed improvement in both indicators in the 2019 Equality Indicators report.