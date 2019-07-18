The final draft version of the Improve Our Tulsa renewal package will include $2 million for improvements to the city’s Animal Welfare Shelter, Mayor G.T. Bynum and city councilors determined Wednesday.
The shelter received $3.5 million in the first Improve Our Tulsa package, approximately $800,000 of which has been spent on urgently-needed air handling and circulation upgrades at the shelter.
The $639 million Improve Our Tulsa II package goes to voters Nov. 12.
The mayor and City Council will present the final draft proposal to the public at three town hall meetings scheduled to begin next week. They will then use that input to finalize the proposal before it is placed on the ballot.
“The main thing is that the council and I have recognized that the city needs to step up when it comes to animal welfare,” Bynum said after a council committee meeting. “And we’ve made dramatic improvements from an operational funding standpoint. We put together an Animal Welfare Commission that is outstanding, but we also have funding capital responsibilities (at the shelter).”
The $2 million for the shelter in the Improve Our Tulsa renewal package would become available in late fiscal year 2021 or early fiscal year 2022, at which time it would be coupled with the $2.7 million in shelter funding remaining from the original Improve Our Tulsa package.
“We anticipate engaging the Animal Welfare Commission to optimize those funds and to determine whether there are opportunities to leverage them with other resources for an even bigger impact” said Jack Blair, Bynum’s chief of staff.
In another tweak to the proposed funding package, the mayor and councilors agreed to allocate another $1.5 million to the Economic Development Infrastructure fund, putting the total request at $6.5 million.
The fund is used by the city to provide public infrastructure for private development projects. It was instrumental in helping the city land the Amazon distribution center and Greenheck Group’s headquarters.
The $3.5 million in new allocations would mean a decrease in funding for the Infrastructure Partnership Fund. The new request is $7.42 million. Those dollars would be used for matching funds when the city applies for federal grants or other joint-funding projects.
“Everything in this (package) is a matter of balance” Bynum said. “And what we recognized is on the one hand we had a little over balance on the matching funding, and we had nothing for the animal shelter.”
About two-thirds of the Improve Our Tulsa renewal funding would come from bond sales, financed with property taxes, and a third in sales tax. The six-year renewal would begin in fiscal year 2020 and end midway through fiscal year 2026, which is the end of December 2025.
