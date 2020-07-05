Greg Robinson announces his candidacy for the office of mayor of Tulsa at the Tulsa County Election Board on June 10. With him are Kristi Williams (left), Tiffany Crutcher and City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper.
MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Greg Robinson is congratulated by City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper after he announced his candidacy for Tulsa mayor at the Tulsa County Election Board on June 10. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mayoral candidate Greg Robinson has landed himself a vocal, passionate and well-known supporter for what is sure to be a tough race to unseat incumbent G.T. Bynum.
Her name is Vanessa Hall-Harper. Since taking office in 2016, the Tulsa city councilor has gained a reputation for challenging the status quo without worrying whose feathers she ruffles along the way.
Robinson, she said, will bring the same type of no-nonsense attitude and commitment to change to the Mayor’s Office.
“I have worked with him for the last three or four years in the community and know that he certainly has a heart for the community, and I think he is going to do the right thing and not be pressured by local politics,” Hall-Harper said.
Hall-Harper, the lone African American on the City Council, said it’s time for the city to have a Black mayor.
“I think Tulsa needs someone of color, Black, to really turn this city around and get us going in a more positive direction and not maintaining the status quo that has been maintained in this community since forever,” she said
Robinson said he was pleased to have his city councilor’s support after years of working with her on community initiatives. Those have included advocating police oversight, educating north Tulsa residents on the importance of establishing zoning regulations to incentivize construction of full-service supermarkets and pushing the city to hire more minority-owned contractors.
“Certainly I am proud to have a leader like Councilor Hall-Harper supporting this campaign,” Robinson said. “I think it validates the legitimacy and the impact that my candidacy and ultimately (my) mayoral administration can have across the city, but particularly for communities that have felt left out.
“I think that is what Councilor Hall-Harper represents in her work. I think that is a type of leadership that I want to be able to provide.”
Hall-Harper pointed to the city’s unsuccessful attempt to create an OIM and what she said was a lack of focus on establishing programs to assist minority-owned small businesses as examples of initiatives Robinson would not let languish.
“He is going to test those policies and those practices and that good-old-boy network and that good-old-boy system,” she said. “He is not just going to let things lie as they are.”
Robinson, 30, is director of Family and Community Ownership at Met Cares Foundation. He is one of six candidates challenging Bynum. The others are Ken Reddick, Paul Tay, Craig Immel, Ty Walker and Zackri Leon Whitlow. Ricco Wright dropped out of the race Friday.
The city’s nonpartisan general election is scheduled for Aug. 25, with the runoff, if needed, to occur Nov. 3. The winners will be sworn in in December.
City councilors and the city auditor serve two-year terms. The mayor serves a four-year term.
