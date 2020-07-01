...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...FOR THE EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING TODAY, DANGEROUSLY HOT
CONDITIONS WITH HEAT INDEX VALUES 109 TO 112 DEGREES. FOR THE
HEAT ADVISORY THURSDAY, HEAT INDEX VALUES OF 105 TO 110
EXPECTED.
* WHERE...OSAGE, WASHINGTON OK, PAWNEE, TULSA, CREEK, OKFUSKEE
AND OKMULGEE COUNTIES.
* WHEN...FOR THE EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING, UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING. FOR THE HEAT ADVISORY, FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM
CDT THURSDAY.
* IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY
WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT
ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR
WORK THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS
SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED
ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL
AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL 911.
&&
County RESET program to offer $30 million to small businesses, nonprofits affected by pandemic
Tulsa County officials announced Wednesday that they will make $30 million in CARES Act funding available to small businesses and nonprofits affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Resources to Empower Small Enterprises for Tomorrow, or RESET, program will provide $25 million in forgivable loans to small businesses and $5 million in grants and loans to nonprofits. Applications will be administered by the Tulsa Economic Development Corp.
Businesses with fewer than 100 employees will be eligible for loans of up to $125,000.
Eligible nonprofits can apply for up to $250,000 in grants or loans, depending on the type of services they provide.
All RESET payments must be approved by county commissioners.
Applicants will not be charged processing and closing fees. Applicants who do not use the funds for their stated purpose will not have the loans forgiven and be required to repay the money over five years at an interest rate of 3.75%.
Eligible expenses covered by the loans include lease and mortgage payments, as well as money spent to modify workforce areas and purchase personal protective equipment.
Applicants must meet the following requirements to be eligible for a loan: in operation as of March 17, 2020; headquartered in Tulsa County; has demonstrated COVID-19-related economic injury; employ fewer than 100 employees; and other requirements as determined necessary by the county.
Small business owners and nonprofits can apply for grants or loans at tedcnet.com.
The $2.2 trillion CARES Act was approved by Congress in late March. Tulsa County received approximately $114 million to distribute locally.
The criteria for CARES Act funding may only be used to cover costs for the following: necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency of COVID-19; expenditures that were not accounted for in an operating budget as of March 27, 2020; and expenditures during the period that begins on March 1, 2020, and ends on Dec. 30, 2020.
Video: Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and Dr. Bruce Dart give an update on the city's COVID-19 response.
