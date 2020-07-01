Tulsa County officials announced Wednesday that they will make $30 million in CARES Act funding available to small businesses and nonprofits affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Resources to Empower Small Enterprises for Tomorrow, or RESET, program will provide $25 million in forgivable loans to small businesses and $5 million in grants and loans to nonprofits. Applications will be administered by the Tulsa Economic Development Corp.

Businesses with fewer than 100 employees will be eligible for loans of up to $125,000.

Eligible nonprofits can apply for up to $250,000 in grants or loans, depending on the type of services they provide.

All RESET payments must be approved by county commissioners.

Applicants will not be charged processing and closing fees. Applicants who do not use the funds for their stated purpose will not have the loans forgiven and be required to repay the money over five years at an interest rate of 3.75%.

Eligible expenses covered by the loans include lease and mortgage payments, as well as money spent to modify workforce areas and purchase personal protective equipment.

Applicants must meet the following requirements to be eligible for a loan: in operation as of March 17, 2020; headquartered in Tulsa County; has demonstrated COVID-19-related economic injury; employ fewer than 100 employees; and other requirements as determined necessary by the county.

Small business owners and nonprofits can apply for grants or loans at tedcnet.com.

The $2.2 trillion CARES Act was approved by Congress in late March. Tulsa County received approximately $114 million to distribute locally.

The criteria for CARES Act funding may only be used to cover costs for the following: necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency of COVID-19; expenditures that were not accounted for in an operating budget as of March 27, 2020; and expenditures during the period that begins on March 1, 2020, and ends on Dec. 30, 2020.

