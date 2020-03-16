POLL WORKERS

Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman is worried about the havoc COVID-19 could unleash on upcoming elections.

“I would say at this point we’re a little tentative,” Freeman said after Monday’s Board of County Commissioners meeting. “Obviously, we are very hopeful that we’ll find work-arounds for anything that we can’t pull off in terms of locations or people.

“We are going to try our best because, if there is one thing that needs to go on, it’s the elections.”

She told commissioners the disease is hitting the election process hard by decreasing the available number of precinct workers and the number of polling stations.

“Those two things will really, really hamper our ability to put out an election,” she said.

The Oklahoma State Election Board, meanwhile, has scheduled a conference call with all 77 county election boards for Tuesday morning to discuss protocol for April 7 elections. School boards will hold elections across the state that day as well as several special elections.

“Board of education elections are statutory elections,” said Misha Mohr, spokeswoman for the state Election Board. “There are no provisions that allow us to postpone or reschedule those. They have to take place April 7.”

Local jurisdictions can cancel or postpone special elections, Mohr said.

Freeman estimates the Election Board will need approximately 200 people to work the polling stations for area municipal and board of education elections April 7, with about 1,100 needed for the June 30 federal, state and county primaries.

Given that the average age of a Tulsa County precinct worker is 75, and older people are most susceptible to contracting the virus, “a lot of these precinct workers are not going to be willing to go out and expose themselves to hundreds or thousands of voters on Election Day,” Freeman said. “Nor do I blame them.”

One hundred new precinct workers — 50 to a group — were scheduled to take training classes this week but the classes were canceled for fear of spreading COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued guidelines urging gatherings of no more than 50 people.

Compounding the problem is that the Election Board does not have sanitizer or sanitizing wipes.

“Obviously, without the ability to do that (sanitize), we certainly don’t want anybody in our classrooms,” Freeman said.

The Election Board relies heavily on churches, libraries and other public venues to provide space for people to vote, but many of those are either closing or locked down. At least 11 locales had been removed from the county’s precinct list Monday.

“We are looking at this on a day-to-day basis,” Freeman said. “We’re losing precinct locations as we speak. As you know, without precinct locations, we have a very difficult time holding elections.”

Freeman encouraged people to take advantage of absentee voting, saying the board could become “one big giant mail bag.”

“But if it takes that to get people to have their votes counted, then obviously that is something that we need to make some adjustments for,” she said.

Voters can apply for a ballot for the April 7 election online at elections.ok.gov, or in person at the Tulsa County Election Board, 555 N. Denver Ave. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. April 1.

For more information, call the Tulsa County Election Board at 918-596-5780.

