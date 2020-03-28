What is COVID-19? The disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Is there a cure? No.
What are the symptoms? Severe respiratory illness with fever, cough and difficulty breathing.
How does it spread? Person to person between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet). When an infected person coughs or sneezes, the infected person’s respiratory droplets can infect another person.
What are the best ways to prevent spread? Limit travel and close contact with people. Avoid large gatherings of people. (State and city regulations limit public gatherings to 10 people or fewer). Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Where can I be tested for COVID-19? A person who thinks they have symptoms of COVID-19 should call their health care provider. If a person does not have a health care provider, call the Tulsa Health Department at 918-582-9355. The Health Department will question you to determine whether testing is necessary.
Can I go outside? Yes. But health officials encourage the public to engage in social distancing. That means staying at least six feet away from other people and limiting public gatherings to 10 people or fewer.
What businesses are open? Gov. Kevin Stitt has issued an executive order closing all nonessential businesses in the counties with cases of COVID-19. Many municipalities, including Tulsa and many surrounding communities, have issued similar orders.
What is considered an essential business? The list is long, but includes grocery stores, hardware stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, convenience stores, gas stations and medical marijuana dispensaries. For a full list, go to tulsaworld.com.
Can we go to the park? Yes. But City of Tulsa and Tulsa County parks have closed all recreation facilities, including dog parks and playgrounds.
Are restaurants still open? Yes, but no dine-in service is allowed. Only takeout.
How about Admiral Twin drive-in movie theater? Yes. The plan is to show double-feature movies Friday-Sunday nights.
How does the public report violations of the state and city mandates limiting gathering to 10 people or fewer? 918-596-9222.
Will police be stopping vehicles to check that people are employed by or traveling to essential businesses? No.
Sources: Tulsa Health Department, City of Tulsa, Tulsa County