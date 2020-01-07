The task force has been meeting for six months, with some meetings lasting hours, Everest said.
“We have learned the pipeline to prison starts at birth,” Everest said.
She said if inmates enter Department of Corrections custody, there needs to be a plan in place for them to reenter society upon release.
Criminal justice reform goes beyond the title, she said. It is cultural reform, she said.
Secretary of Public Safety Chip Keating, who is chairman of the task force, said he supports the creation of a chief cultural officer within the Oklahoma Department of Corrections to change the culture within the agency. The person could oversee public-private partnerships, Keating said.
The position will be a big game changer within the agency, Keating said.
Everest said a lot of policy and cultural changes need to be made in prisons, but those changes do not require legislation.
