Here is the story as it was originally reported.
A curfew was implemented for areas around the BOK Center on Thursday night ahead of President Donald Trump’s scheduled campaign rally.
In a Facebook post Thursday evening, Tulsa police announced that an area of downtown will be off limits from 10 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Saturday ahead of the rally. The curfew will again take effect after the rally until 6 a.m. Sunday.
The curfew is the result of an executive order from Mayor G.T. Bynum, which cites both local and nationwide unrest in recent weeks as the rationale for the curfew.
“I have received information from the Tulsa Police Department and other law enforcement agencies that shows that individuals from organized groups who have been involved in destructive or violent behavior in other states are planning to travel to the City of Tulsa for purposes of causing unrest in and around the rally,” the order states.
The curfew affects the area from Archer Street to Sixth Street between Houston Avenue and Boulder Avenue. The people camped outside the BOK Center waiting to get into the rally were being moved out.
Police posted information about the curfew about 45 minutes before it took effect. Those found in violation who refuse to leave will be cited or arrested, according to the Facebook post.
Gallery: Trump supporters out Friday in downtown Tulsa for campaign rally
TRUMP CAMPERS
A bust of President Donald Trump sits on a barricade on in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
TRUMP CAMPERS
A bust of President Donald Trump sits on a barricade on Fourth Street and Boulder Avenue in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
TRUMP CAMPERS
Andrea Garrett puts her contact lenses in as she and other Trump supporters line up and camp in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
TRUMP CAMPERS
A woman looks out of a window at the Irving Building as Trump supporters line up and camp in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
TRUMP CAMPERS
Trump supporters line up and camp in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
TRUMP CAMPERS
A heavy rain falls as Trump supporters line up and camp in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
TRUMP CAMPERS
Trump supporters line up and camp on in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
TRUMP CAMPERS
Barricades block Fourth Street at Cheyenne Avenue as Trump supporters line up and camp ahead of Saturday's campaign in Tulsa. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
TRUMP CAMPERS
Mike Pellerin waves a Donald Trump campaign flag near a barricade after driving all night from Austin, Texas, to line up and camp with other Trump supporters in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally. The area for several blocks around the BOK Center is barricaded. Upon arriving Pellerin said he needed to burn some energy before taking a nap. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
TRUMP CAMPERS
Mary Kent is greeted by steel barricades as she exits her home in the Adams Building in downtown Tulsa ahead of President Donald Trump's Saturday campaign rally. Kent was traveling to a doctor's appointment. Several blocks around the BOK Center have been barricaded. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
TRUMP CAMPERS
Karson Curttright of Enid films members of the media as he and other Trump supporters line up and camp in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
TRUMP CAMPERS
Vincent Ruiz removes lamps from the Adams Building so they don't get damaged ahead of President Donald Trump's Saturday campaign rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
TRUMP CAMPERS
Mary Kent is greeted by steel barricades as she exits her home in the Adams Building. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
TRUMP CAMPERS
Messages in the Adams Building window as Trump supporters line up and camp in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
TRUMP CAMPERS
Preston Hanning sleeps as Trump supporters line up and camp in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
TRUMP CAMPERS
Rose Brown of Tulsa and other Trump supporters line up and camp in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
TRUMP CAMPERS
Robert Harper traveled from Boston to attend President Donald Trump's Saturday campaign rally. Harper is originally from Tulsa. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
TRUMP CAMPERS
Trump supporters are seen from an apartment window in the Irving Building. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
TRUMP CAMPERS
A motorist plays and sings an anti Donald Trump song as he passes supporters in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
TRUMP CAMPERS
Jerome Garvin, manager of the Irving Building, sits in his apartment as Trump supporters line in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
TRUMP CAMPERS
Messages in the Adams Building window as Trump supporters line up and camp in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
TRUMP CAMPERS
Jerome Garvin, manager of the Irving Building, sits in his apartment as Trump supporters line up and camp in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
TRUMP CAMPERS
Mike Pellerin drove all night from Austin, Texas, to line up and camp with other Trump supporters in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
TRUMP CAMPERS
A Trump vendoer shields herself from the rain as supporters line up and camp on 4th Street between Boulder Ave. and Cheyenne Ave. in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally Friday, June 19, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
TRUMP CAMPERS
Trump supporters sheild themselves from a hard rain as they line up and camp on 4th Street between Boulder Ave. and Cheyenne Ave. in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally Friday, June 19, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
TRUMP CAMPERS
President Donald Trump supporter Randall Thom rides a scooter Friday with a flag attached to it in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
TRUMP CAMPERS
Caroline DeVenuto from Buck County, Pa. shouts near a vendor of Donald Trump merchandise as Trump supporters line up and camp on 4th Street between Boulder Ave. and Cheyenne Ave. in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally Friday, June 19, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
TRUMP CAMPERS
A Trump supporter walks in the rain as he and others line up and camp on 4th Street between Boulder Ave. and Cheyenne Ave. in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally Friday, June 19, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
TRUMP CAMPERS
Risa Holland of Wichita shouts, "Eight more years" as she and other Trump supporters line up and camp on 4th Street and Boulder Ave. in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally Friday, June 19, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
TRUMP CAMPERS
Jennifer, who declined to give her last name, takes photos of Trump supporters in the rain as they line up and camp on 4th Street between Boulder Ave. and Cheyenne Ave. in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally Friday, June 19, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
TRUMP CAMPERS
Workers set up fences for lines on 4th Street near Cheyenne Ave. ahead of President Donald Trump's Saturday campaign rally Friday, June 19, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
TRUMP CAMPERS
President Donald Trump supporter Angela Perkins makes a sign about the Fake News while camping in line on 4th Street east of Cheyenne Ave. in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally Friday, June 19, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
TRUMP CAMPERS
President Donald Trump supporters Esther Seim and Elijah Pearrow sit in their tent as they camp out on Boulder Ave. north of 4th Street in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally Friday, June 19, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
TRUMP CAMPERS
Workers set up fences for lines on 4th Street near Cheyenne Ave. ahead of President Donald Trump's Saturday campaign rally Friday, June 19, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons