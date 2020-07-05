Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jim Inhofe said he expects a vote on the National Defense Authorization Act soon after the Senate returns on July 20.
The NDAA authorizes $731.3 billion in military spending and is a veritable goody bag for almost every state and congressional district in the country.
Speaking on the Senate floor Thursday, Inhofe, R-Okla., thanked his colleagues, including the committee’s ranking Democrat, Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island.
“I’m glad we were able to reach a bipartisan path forward to complete consideration of this bill after the July 4th recess,” Inhofe said. “We know you all care about this bill as much as we do.”
The House Armed Services Committee unanimously approved its version of the bill last week.
Once the House and Senate versions are approved by the full bodies, the two will go to a conference committee to negotiate a final bill.
Juneteenth: U.S. Sen. James Lankford came under attack from conservative commentators for his sponsorship of a bill to make Juneteenth, a celebration of Black emancipation, a national holiday.
Fox News’ Tucker Carlson said Lankford’s bill, offered with fellow Republican Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, is pandering to hysterical rabble intent on wrecking America.
The bill would substitute Juneteenth — June 19 — for Columbus Day, a holiday in disfavor because of Christopher Columbus’ treatment of indigenous people and because he never set foot in North America.
“Senators Johnson and Lankford may be a little confused,” Carlson said. “They describe themselves as conservatives, improbable as that may seem.
“On some level they probably suspect that all the yelling about Columbus Day and Juneteenth doesn’t have much to do with emancipation or civil rights. More likely, it’s just another way to humiliate and demoralize Americans. On some level, they know that. But they’re ignoring it. It’s easier just to do what the hysteria patients (civil rights protestors) command.”
Emily Jashinsky, writing for The Federalist, said Republicans “should be fighting, not pandering.”
“There’s a perfectly fair argument to be made for such a swap, but making it now is a concession to the statue topplers, an indication of mixed up priorities, and almost certainly rooted in political motivations,” she wrote.
Since entering the Senate in 2014, Lankford has worked persistently with Tulsa’s black community on race issues, including the 1921 Race Massacre and business and cultural development.
Road warriors: Oklahoma’s House Republicans bitterly denounced the $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill pushed through by Democrats last week, while the state’s lone Democrat said “the investment in Oklahoma’s infrastructure is long past due.”
As a practical matter, the bill is not going anywhere in the Senate because of its environmental provisions — which were the chief objection of the Republicans.
They also portrayed the bill as a missed opportunity for bipartisan agreement on basic infrastructure needs.
“Instead of passing an infrastructure bill that improves America’s roads and keeps us economically competitive, House Democrats and Speaker Pelosi just passed a bill that prioritizes Green New Deal requirements, widens the gap between rural and urban infrastructure, and adds restrictions for building new roads,” said 3rd District Congressman Frank Lucas.
“Our infrastructure is in desperate need of investment, but H.R. 2 leaves rural America in the dust,” said 2nd District Congressman Markwayne Mullin.
“They have made it clear through huge increases for public transit their priority is big cities, not rural communities. … Only $250 million out of the $1.5 trillion bill would go toward a new “Rebuild Rural” grant program.”
The Republican-led Senate, meanwhile, has been sitting on a slimmed-down transportation bill that won’t get through the House because it doesn’t include climate change measures.
Dots and dashes: Inhofe joined an effort to get COVID-19 relief funding for livestock and poultry producers. … Fifth District Congresswoman Kendra Horn co-sponsored legislation to prevent Chinese attempts to exploit political and economic crises created by COVID-19. … Mullin continued to press for mental health reforms, including a provision that would classify clinical psychologists as physicians for Medicare purposes.
