Last week, U.S. Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford introduced the Down Syndrome Discrimination by Abortion Prohibition Act, a measure that would ban pregnancy terminations if the fetus is determined to have Down syndrome.
In a press release, Inhofe and Lankford said two-thirds of fetuses diagnosed with Down syndrome in the U.S. are aborted, and bemoaned the fact that “Iceland has virtually eradicated Down syndrome altogether.”
“God has a plan for every life, and we should honor that plan by working together as a nation to ensure each child and his or her family have access to the resources they need to succeed regardless of whether or not a child has an extra chromosome,” said Lankford.
“To take away the precious life of an unborn baby is murder, but to deny a child the chance at life because of his or her chromosome count is a heinous effort to eliminate a vibrant community through abortion,” said Inhofe.
Skinny defense: Inhofe introduced his “skinny” defense bill last week after the full National Defense Authorization Act ground to a halt, largely because of the ongoing dispute about President Donald Trump’s decision to use funds appropriated for other purposes to build barriers on the U.S.-Mexico border.
Inhofe said the bill includes only basic funding for the military. It does not include such things as the new Space Force and itemized authorization for new projects.
The “skinny” bill is only 67 pages, compared to more than 1,900 for the House and Senate versions of the NDAA.
Dots and dashes: The House of Representatives does not meet this week but the Senate does. ... Lankford visited Langston University on Friday. ... The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced the nomination of Jodi Dishman to serve on the bench in Oklahoma’s Western District Court. ... Another Western District nominee, Bernard Jones, had his confirmation hearing. ... Lankford is among a group of senators pushing for all state and local government entities to adopt the “.gov” extension on email addresses as means of heightening cyber security.
