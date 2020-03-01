U.S. Sen. James Lankford and 4th District Congressman Tom Cole both released videos late last week assuring Oklahomans that the Trump administration is on top of the novel coronavirus situation.
Cole also defended the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Nancy Messonnier for warning Americans that some sort of outbreak of the virus in the U.S. is inevitable.
“I’ve heard people jumping on Nancy Messonnier because she told us the truth: that it’s not a matter of if but when,” Politico reported Cole as telling reporters. “Isn’t that what you want to hear instead of some pie in the sky?”
Messonnier is the sister of former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who has become a lightning rod for some conservatives and conspiracy theorists. Now some, including Rush Limbaugh, have suggested that Messonnier is part of an effort within the government to foster distrust of the administration’s handling of the growing global epidemic.
Puff puff: Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin slammed passage of a House bill banning flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes, saying, “Unfortunately, this misguided legislation is not the solution. All this will do is eliminate consumer choice and raise taxes on law-abiding adults.”
According to the Congressional Research Service summary, the bill would not raise taxes, but it would increase some fines and fees.
All five members of Oklahoma’s House delegation voted against the measure, which is not expected to get a vote in the Senate. Fifth District Congresswoman Kendra Horn, who voted against her Democratic Party leadership on the measure, said the bill was “another example of the all-or-nothing approach taken by lawmakers at the political extremes which moves us farther away from implementing real solutions.”
Dots and dashes: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe introduced legislation, along with Democrat Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, to create a National Center for the Advancement of Aviation. … Inhofe and Horn criticized the Department of Defense’s tenant bill of rights as an insufficient response to the on-base housing scandal at Tinker Air Force Base and other installations.
Featured video