OKMULGEE — Make it three in a row for National Council Second Speaker David Hill.
According to unofficial returns released Saturday night, Hill defeated former Tulsa District representative Bim Steven Bruner 3,399-1,779 to succeed James Floyd as Principal Chief of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.
“This was never about me,” Hill said. “This was always about the citizens. These numbers showed that it’s not about me, it’s about the Muscogee (Creek) and Euchee citizens.”
Hill, a resident of Bristow, also finished first in both the Sept. 21 primary election and the court-ordered Nov. 2 primary do-over.
Unlike those two primaries, where vote counting ran late into the night, the final precinct’s numbers came in just after 9 p.m. Saturday. Nine of the 23 precincts reported results within 30 minutes of the polls closing.
“They were teasing me to start getting a victory speech ready, but I thought I had at least until 10:30 or 11,” a chuckling Hill told supporters at the Okmulgee Community Building Saturday night.
The results will not be certified until after the challenge period closes at 5 p.m. Friday.
As was the case with the Nov. 2 election, representatives from the Atlanta-based Carter Center were on hand to observe in-person voting both at the early walk-in sites and on Election Day, as well as ballot counting and the procedures used to collect and verify absentee ballots.
In addition to calling Hill Saturday night, Bruner offered his public congratulations via social media.
“While we came up short this time, I know that your courage and strength will continue the fight for a fairer and more just nation. The issues we raised in this campaign — transparency in government, equal representation for all Creeks, and better health care for all — have heightened expectations of our tribal government for Creek citizens across the country.
“And congratulations to our next chief, David Hill. I pray that your kind heart will lead our tribe into a better and brighter future for all.”
In addition to a new principal chief and second chief, the National Council will have five new members come January. In accordance with constitutional amendments approved in 2009, all Creek citizens vote for all legislative seats, regardless of where they are registered to vote or physically reside.
In Creek District, Joseph Hicks defeated Dean Hughes 2,520-2,369 for the seat vacated by Hill.
Unofficial returns show Mary Crawford edging past Lora Harjo-King by 51 votes in Muskogee District. The current representative, Pete Beaver, chose not to seek another term.
In Okmulgee District, William Lowe defeated Carmin Tecumseh-Williams 2,504-2,418 to succeed Second Chief-elect Del Beaver.
The lone incumbent on the general election ballot, Tukvpvtce District representative Rufus Scott, lost to Holdenville resident Anna Marshall by more than 800 votes.
In Wagoner District, Charles McHenry defeated Deirdra Soap 2,590-2,301. The incumbent, Johnnie Greene, chose not to run for re-election.
Okfuskee and McIntosh District representatives Randall Hicks and Darrell Proctor were re-elected in the November primary with supermajorities. Tulsa District representative Robert Hufft was unopposed after two challengers withdrew in October.
Inauguration is scheduled for Jan. 4. In an effort to move forward from the protracted election cycle, Hill said his primary priority in the interim is building positive relationships with the rest of the tribe, including former chiefs.
“That includes the cabinet and all the employees,” Hill said. “I have to build that trust back with the citizens and employees.”