Proposed Amendments to City Charter

The City Council on Wednesday will discuss five proposed charter change amendments. If approved later this month by a majority of the nine-member body, they would appear on the Aug. 25 municipal general election ballot.

Here is a summary of the proposed charter change amendments:

Office of the Independent Monitor: This proposed charter change would establish an Office of the Independent Monitor similar to the one proposed by Mayor G.T. Bynum but with the authority to initiate investigations and subpoena witnesses and evidence. The proposal would expand the scope of issues the OIM could investigate and would require City Council approval of the person selected by the mayor to lead the OIM.

Minor wording changes: Changes would pertain to Section 3.3. - Refund of Filing Fee - and Section 5. - State Laws Apply to All Elections - to remove references to the word “primary,” which is no longer applicable under the city’s municipal election schedule.

Removal of gender-specific pronouns: This proposed charter amendment would remove all eight gender-specific pronouns in the city charter. The words to be removed include one instance of “He,” two of “Him,” four of “His,” and one of “Her.

City attorney hiring process: This proposed charter change would require City Council confirmation of the city attorney as selected by the mayor. Council review of the mayor’s appointee would be limited to the person’s qualifications and fitness for the job.

Advisory boards and commissions: This charter change would grant city boards and committees the authority to remove or disqualify members for reasons set out in city ordinances. Such reasons could include, but not be limited to, failure to regularly attend meetings.

Source: Tulsa City Council