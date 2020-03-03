City councilors get their first detailed look Wednesday at a plan to establish a police oversight program as part of the city charter.
A similar proposal from Mayor G.T. Bynum has been in abeyance for about six months after councilors failed to agree on certain details of the program, especially those related to police use-of-force reviews.
Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper’s plan would borrow extensively from Bynum’s proposed Office of the Independent Monitor. The name would stay the same. The committee charged with screening applicants for the independent monitor position would stay the same, as would the make-up of the Citizens Oversight Board.
Even the OIM’s general responsibilities would remain the same: to follow up on citizen complaints about police and review Tulsa Police Department Internal Affairs’ investigations of use-of-force incidents; review best practices for police and make policy recommendations; and conduct community outreach.
The few differences between the proposals, however, are significant.
Hall-Harper’s plan would require a majority of all city councilors to approve the person the mayor selects to run the OIM.
It would also give the OIM the authority to do its own investigations of use-of-force and other police-related incidents should it find that the Police Department’s Internal Affairs department did not investigate an incident, or that the investigation was incomplete or not conducted properly.
In addition, the OIM would have the authority to investigate citizen complaints of alleged police misconduct and to recommend discipline. The alleged misconduct could include, but not be limited to, failure to provide service, discourtesy and racial discrimination.
The OIM’s authority to conduct either type of investigation would be extensive.
According to Hall-Harper’s proposal, “... the Monitor may summon and compel the attendance and testimony of witnesses, the production of other evidence, and may impose penalties established by ordinance for the refusal to obey an order or a subpoena issued by the Monitor.”
The proposal is one of five possible City Charter amendments to be discussed by councilors at a 2:30 p.m. committee meeting at City Hall. The meeting is open to the public, though speakers are not allowed during committee meetings.
Councilors plan to work with city legal over the next month to finalize the wording of the amendments before voting on which ones to place on the Aug. 25 municipal election ballot.
Five city councilors have said they would favor taking the OIM proposal to the voters. They are Jeannie Cue, Kara Joy McKee, Crista Patrick, Lori Decter Wright and Hall-Harper.
Those generally opposed to the idea are councilors Connie Dodson, Cass Fahler and Ben Kimbro.
Councilor Phil Lakin was not available for comment on the issue last week.
Bynum has said he needs to see the details of the proposal before determining whether or not to support it.
Should the City Council vote to put Hall-Harper’s charter amendment on the ballot and the mayor veto the measure, councilors could override the veto with six or more votes.