Oklahoma municipalities generally have little authority to affect public school policies. But they can — with the blessing of voters — raise funds through bond packages for capital needs such as new classroom buildings and athletic facilities.
In 2016, Tulsans voted to include $14.5 million in the Vision Tulsa sales tax package to fund public-safety enhancements at public schools within the Tulsa city limits. The work is progressing just in time for schools to reopen in the fall.
Thirty-four schools identified as most in need of public-safety improvements have had new street lights installed or broken street lights replaced. Brent Stout, senior special projects engineer in the city’s Engineering Services Department, said 198 new street lights were installed and 36 replaced.
“We did a lighting analysis for each one of these schools,” Stout said. “That is part of our safety report we did for each school … and that determined the lighting needs at the high-priority locations such as crosswalks, intersections and driveways.”
The street light project cost the city $126,490 to prepare the sites for the new lights. AEP-PSO installed them, and the city is responsible for the electric bills.
The city has broken the Vision Tulsa Public Schools Safety First project into several phases and prioritized schools from 1 to 5, based on their needs. All of the schools that received new street lights or had existing ones replaced were Priority 1 or Priority 2 schools.
The first phase, which is nearly complete, includes approximately $3.5 million in improvements to 43 Priority 1 and Priority 2 schools. The enhancements include sidewalk work, striping, signage, and pavement markings.
Another $1.9 million in improvements for Priority 1 and Priority 2 schools is expected to begin soon. The work will include sidewalks, curb ramps, striping and signage.
The city expects to complete the entire Public Schools Safety First initiative by next summer.
Sue Ann Bell, facilities director for TPS, praised the program Monday.
“I would like to just absolutely give a big shout out to the city of Tulsa for the work they are doing on this project,” Bell said.
The new lighting, traffic signals and crossing signals will be a tremendous help, she said.
“We have had a number of accidents around our schools because cars travel so fast,” she said. “... Our kids are absolutely going to benefit, our families, too, to make sure we can get them back and forth to school safely. And at the end of the day, that is absolutely our No. 1 goal.”