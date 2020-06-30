For all the talk about how a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic could create a new set of problems for voters and poll workers on Election Day, the reality early Tuesday has been quite ordinary.
And so have the problems.
A precinct captain slept in, leaving voters waiting in line. Poll workers arrived at a polling station only to find it locked.
These are the kinds of things Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman has been dealing with since the polls, most of them, anyway, opened at 7 a.m.
“When you have 700-something or 800 people out in the field, there is always going to be something with one or more of your precinct officials, or the precinct locations,” Freeman said. “So there are always the early-morning issues that plague you at first no matter the size of the election.”
Freeman said precinct workers have been given the option to wear masks and goggles, or both, but that many have chosen to wear protective shields.
“They started going to the shield because people could hear them better and they felt like they could breathe better,” she said.
Voters are not required to wear masks at polling stations. However, that message didn’t make it to everyone Tuesday.
Among the minor headaches Freeman dealt with was a church worker who was instructing people entering the building to vote that they had to wear a mask.
“We are not going to stop you from voting because you don’t wear a mask,” Freeman said. “We called the church, and sure enough, the pastor fixed it real quick.”
Many Tulsa County voters are headed to new polling stations Tuesday. The Election Bureau had to find dozens of new sites because some facilities, such as nursing homes, aren’t available during the pandemic.
Typically there are 262 polling stations countywide; Tuesday’s election will have approximately 240.
At the Mabee Center on the campus of Oral Roberts University, 77-year-old Robert Buchanan came ready. He entered and exited the polling station wearing a mask and white rubber gloves.
“There is nobody in there, just the poll watchers,” Buchanan said.
More than 30,000 Tulsa County residents have requested absentee ballots — far exceeding any previous election — which Buchanan said might have accounted for the lack of a crowd inside the polling station when he arrived at about 8:15 a.m.
“We purposely waited until after the people who vote before they go to work,” Buchanan said.
Chiquita Ponds, 56, noticed some differences at Rudisill Regional Library, her longtime polling place.
“When I went in, I had to go in a different way,” she said. “I was a little confused initially, but I recognized the people that I normally see. But the process was smooth, easy. ...
“People had face masks on, those face shields, which made me feel a lot safer.”
The Election Board was set to meet again Tuesday morning to process another 1,700 absentee ballots.
So far, the board has received back approximately 21,000 of the more than 30,000 absentee ballots it sent out.
The final batch will be picked up at the Post Office just before the polls close at 7 p.m.