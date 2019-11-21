Less than a year after returning to City Hall to become manager of the Destination Districts program, Ed Sharrer is leaving his job effective Nov. 29.
He will be replaced by Luisa Krug. Krug currently serves as senior planner for implementation of the Tulsa Planning Office.
Sharrer is a former city planner. He left that position to become executive director of the Kendall Whittier Main Street program, where he was widely credited with playing a major role in revitalizing the neighborhood.
He returned to city government in February to lead the new Destinations District program.
“I think Ed missed the day-to-day interaction with the community, like he had in Kendall Whittier,” said Susan Miller, director of the city's Planning Office. “That type of day-to-day interaction is not necessarily part of this program, since it is a broader scope and will ultimately be spread across several areas of the city.”
Sharrer said he has taken a project manager position with Leadership Tulsa.
"I've had a tremendous amount of respect for that organization for many years," he said. "They have some exciting initiatives coming in 2020, so the need to fill the position was time-sensitive. It came as a completely unanticipated opportunity. Helping Leadership Tulsa continue to achieve its mission of identifying and growing generations of civically-engaged leaders for the Tulsa community excites me."
The city is moving forward with plans to create Destination Districts in the Greenwood District and in the neighborhood around 21st Street and Garnett Road, commonly known as the International District.
“We are currently completing the applications for both areas to be in the Main Street program. These are due in early January,” Miller said. “We working with (city councilors) to identify key stakeholders to be part of a steering committee for each area.”
The Destination Districts program is intended to provide districts with the technical assistance, guidance and occasional financial support they need to help them implement the vision they have for themselves.
Assistance could range from helping a community navigate the special events permitting process to advising on the creation of nonprofit advisory boards to business recruitment.