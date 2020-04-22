The Tulsa Health Department has begun using Expo Square as its site to test people for COVID-19.

Testing is by appointment only. No walk-ins are allowed.

The Health Department is focusing its efforts on health care professionals, first responders and those who are underinsured or uninsured, but anyone with COVID-19 symptoms can call the Health Department at 918-582-9355 for a screening.

COVID-19 symptoms include fever, cough, muscle pain, shortness of breath, and loss of taste or smell.

Bruce Dart, executive director of THD, said the organization had been doing its testing at another site but decided to move to Expo Square in part because of the rainy weather this week.

“At our original location, our staff would be standing out in the rain, and we don’t want that,” Dart said.

Dart said the fairgrounds could become THD’s permanent testing site but that no final decision has been made.

“Bottom line is, we want to keep the public and our staff safe,” he said.

The other COVID-19 testing sites in Tulsa are:

Walmart, 2019 E. 81st St.

No walk-ins allowed. Drive-thru testing is available to people with symptoms. First responders and public safety workers do not need to have a symptom to be tested. Appointments can be made by calling 1-800-635-8611 or online at DoINeedacovid19test.com.

OSU Center for Health Sciences, 1111 W. 17th St.

No walk-ins. Call 918-599-5300 for a screening and an appointment.

OU-Tulsa, 4502 E. 41st St.

Call 918-619-4980 for a screening and an appointment.

