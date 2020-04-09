The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ chief engineer has informed Sen. Jim Inhofe to expect final approval of the feasibility study on the Tulsa-West Tulsa levee soon.
“We have committed to accelerating the study schedule by almost eighteen months and are currently expecting completion of the Chief’s Report by May 1,” Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite wrote in a March 24 letter to Inhofe.
The news comes less than two months after Inhofe sent a letter to Semonite, the Corps’ chief engineer, urging him to complete his report as soon as practically possible.
The Corps’ feasibility study must be completed before repairs to the levee can be funded and construction can begin.
Inhofe said Wednesday that he was glad Semonite and the Corps recognize the importance of levees to the state.
“The fact that they are prioritizing this report for completion as quickly as possible and see the importance of the 30-year repayment for Tulsa plainly shows their commitment to seeing this process through, and I look forward to seeing the report as soon as possible,” Inhofe said in a prepared statement.
The Tulsa-West Tulsa levee was completed in 1945. The 20-mile system runs from Sand Springs east to Southwest Boulevard in Tulsa.
District 12 Levee Commissioner Todd Kilpatrick said the levee lacks relief wells and toe drains, “and the ones that I have are nonfunctional.
“The biggest problem we have, just like we saw in the last flood, is seepage,” Kilpatrick said.
The estimated $150 million project will consist of installing new relief wells, toe drains and water pumps throughout the system, Kilpatrick said.
The project is expected to take several years to complete, beginning with approximately two years of design and pre-engineering work.
The federal government will cover 65% of the cost of the project, with Tulsa County picking up the rest. Semonite’s letter notes that the county’s portion of the cost can be financed through the Corps over 30 years.
The signing of the chief’s report is the next-to-last step in getting plans for rebuilding the system before Congress. The report is a summary of the Corps’ findings and recommendations that must be signed by the chief engineer — in this case, Semonite.
Once the report is signed, notification letters are sent to the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works and the House of Representatives Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.
County Commissioner Karen Keith praised Inhofe for his work to advance the project.
“He has walked the levee and understands the importance of this project to Tulsa,” Keith said. “Without the senator and the engagement of our federal delegation, this project would likely not be on the map.”