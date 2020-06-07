Tulsa City Councilor Ben Kimbro looks at his computer during a virtual city council meeting at Tulsa City Hall in March. Kimbro, who serves as chairman of the council, is the only one of nine city councilors who is not seeking reelection. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Eight of Tulsa’s nine city councilors say they plan to file this week to run for reelection.
The only one who won’t be filing is Council Chairman Ben Kimbro.
“My professional obligations are just pretty overwhelming, and I won’t ever put myself in a position where I would do any job or responsibility or undertaking with half effort,” said Kimbro, who represents District 9. “Trying to balance a family and a profession that is in a dynamic national market and a great job as a city councilor is going to become untenable in 2021.”
Kimbro, an executive with Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc., said he’s proud of what the City Council has accomplished since he took office in 2016 but that the city still faces challenges.
“We haven’t gotten a north Tulsa grocery store yet. ... We need to grow our population, we need to stabilize our tax base, there is just so much more work to do everywhere you look,” he said.
Candidates for municipal offices, including mayor and auditor, can file from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at the Tulsa County Election Board, 555 N. Denver Ave. The fee is $50.
Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman said that in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, her office has set up a system that allows candidates or their agents to file without entering the building.
“We’ll have that same doorbell on a stick that we will put outside and some cones, and the candidates will drive up to the cones, ring the doorbell … we’ll come out in masks and gloves and take their filing information,” Freeman said.
This is the second City Council election to be held under the abbreviated election schedule approved by voters in 2017. The general election is scheduled for Aug. 25, with the runoff, if needed, to occur Nov. 3. The winners will be sworn in in December.
City councilors seeking reelection are Vanessa Hall-Harper (District 1); Jeannie Cue (District 2); Crista Patrick (District 3); Kara Joy McKee (District 4); Cass Fahler (District 5); Connie Dodson (District 6); Lori Decter Wright (District 7); and Phil Lakin (District 8).
City councilors and the city auditor serve two-year terms. The mayor serves a four-year term.
Auditor Cathy Carter said she plans to seek a fifth term. She took office in 2013.
Bynum also has announced his intention to seek reelection. He was first elected in 2016.
Bynum and at least four city councilors will have challengers.
Ken Reddick, a former City Council candidate, has announced his intent to run for mayor. Reddick is owner of Clean Slate Contracting, a project management company.
Businessman and educator Jerry Goodwin has announced his intent to run against Hall-Harper. She defeated him and other challengers in 2018.
Christian Bengel, a city of Tulsa employee, is running against Dodson.
Councilor Wright will face at least two challengers. Chad Ferguson and Justin Van Kirk have announced they will oppose her.
Ferguson is the director of sales and development at an insurance company. Van Kirk is a business owner.
Lee Ann Crosby, CEO of Just A Push Foundation, has announced she is running for the District 9 seat.
