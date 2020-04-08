First District Congressman Kevin Hern was among Wednesday morning's early birds dropping off candidate packets in the state Capitol parking lot as the three-day filing period for state and federal offices began.
The state election board encouraged candidates to file by mail or delivery service because of coronavirus-related social distancing policies, but many — including Hern — chose to use a drive-through system set up in the Capitol's south parking lot.
"I think it's important to show up," Hern said. "I look at the doctors and nurses and medical personnel who are putting their lives on the line every day, and I think the least I can do is drop off an envelope."
Hern, who was first elected in 2018, said leaving Congress after one term was not a consideration.
"I'm committed to this," he said. "We have a lot of work ahead of us, and I want to be there."
Hern is expected to draw at least one challenger — Democrat Kojo Asamoa-Caesar.
Also filing Wednesday morning were congressional incumbents Frank Lucas and Kendra Horn.
Lucas, a Republican, represents the sprawling 3rd District and includes northwest Tulsa, as well as Sapulpa.
Horn, a Democrat, represents central Oklahoma's 5th District and is considered one of the most vulnerable congressional Democrats. She's even drawn at least one primary opponent.
The first official filing was for Edmond resident Tom Guild, a frequent office-seeker making his sixth straight appearance on the ballot in the 5th Congressional District. Several Republicans are expected to file.
Tulsa-area filings Wednesday morning included 85-year-old Margie Alfonso, a Tulsa Republican seeking the House District 79 seat held by Democrat Melissa Provenzano. Maria Seidler, 65, has also filed in HD 79 as a Republican.
Also:
• Construction contractor Cody Rogers, a Republican seeking the state Senate District 37 seat held by Democrat Allison Ikley-Freeman. SD 37 encompasses west Tulsa County including most of Sand Springs.
• Attorney Cheryl Baber, one of at least five candidates expected to file for SD 35, the only term-limited Senate seat in this election. The district stretches along the east bank of the Arkansas River from near downtown to the vicinity of 121st Street.
• Creek Nation administrator Carly Hotvedt, a Democrat also trying to win SD 35
• HD 98 Republican incumbent Dean Davis
Other notable filings:
• Former state representative Rick West, a Heavener Republican elected from HD 3 in 2016 but who did not run for reelection in 2018. The seat is currently held by Republican Lundy Kiger.
• Democrat Mike Sullivan, an 81-year-old Poteau attorney who served in the House from 1969-1973, also filed in HD 3.