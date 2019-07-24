A series of town hall meetings on the proposed Improve Our Tulsa renewal package begins at 6 p.m. Thursday at Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma, 4810 S. 129th East Ave.
The $639 million proposal includes $427 million in streets and transportation projects, $193 million in capital projects and $19 million for the city’s rainy day fund.
About two-thirds of the Improve Our Tulsa renewal funding would come from bond sales, financed with property taxes, and a third in sales tax. The six-year renewal would begin in fiscal year 2020 and end midway through fiscal year 2026, which is the end of December 2025.
Nearly $300 million of the package would go to maintain and rehabilitate arterial and nonarterial streets and associated sidewalks.
The package also includes funding for improvements to the animal welfare shelter, Greenwood Cultural Center, police and fire apparatus, and park renovations and rehabilitation.
The proposal includes a permanent 0.05% sales tax dedicated to the city’s rainy day fund.
The renewal package is scheduled to go to voters Nov. 12.
