Maj. Wendell Franklin (center) speaks at a press conference announcing his appointment as Tulsa's next police chief. Mayor G.T. Bynum (left) and Chief Chuck Jordan appear with him at City Hall on Wednesday.
Maj. Wendell Franklin (right) greets another police officer after a press conference announcing his appointment as Tulsa's next police chief on Wednesday.
Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado (left) stands with Maj. Wendell Franklin after a press conference announcing Franklin as Tulsa's next police chief on Wednesday.
Maj. Wendell Franklin, who has been appointed Tulsa's next police chief, stands with retiring Chief Chuck Jordan during an introductory press conference at City Hall on Wednesday.
He doesn’t remember the worst of the brutality, thank goodness. He was 2 when a friend of the family’s came into their house, dragged his mother, Brenda Joyce Nelson, out and killed her.
He does remember the love and the fun. There was plenty of it during Franklin’s childhood in north Tulsa. He rode bikes. He played soccer. He was always outdoors, except when he was indoors playing Nintendo and Atari and Tecmo Bowl.
“I could never beat my younger brother (Brian), … and he would rub it in my face and laugh at me and things like that, and I would throw the controller at him,” Franklin said.
He would put up his dukes, too. Let’s just say the transfer from Sam Houston Elementary School to the magnet program at Grimes Elementary in the fourth grade wasn’t easy breezy.
“It was a crazy, crazy different experience,” Franklin said. “I didn’t thrive there. I got into a couple of fights, and got in trouble a little bit, but I eventually caught hold of everything.
“You go to a school where it’s majority black, and then you go all the way to a school that is mostly white; it was a difficult transition,” he said.
Franklin played wide receiver and defensive back on the Booker T. Washington High School varsity football team but, by his own account, he wasn’t anything special.
His high school friends, Franklin said, would describe him as quiet but fun.
“I was a joker, so I played a lot of practical jokes,” he said.
Franklin’s father, Harm Franklin Jr., began working at Oklahoma Natural Gas as a meter reader. He rose to a supervisor’s role with ONEOK, where he went to work every day in a suit and tie. Wendell Franklin remembers visiting him in his office and being impressed.
Jerri Franklin was impressive, too. That’s Franklin’s stepmother — the only woman he has ever thought of as mom.
“She never treated us as if we weren’t a part of her life,” he said.
So, no, Tulsa’s next police chief had no idea where his life was headed when he walked into Warehouse Market to go to work at age 16. He’d lived quite a life already, but, unbeknownst to him, it was really only beginning.
Maybe I can be a police officer
Franklin, now 46, continued to work at Warehouse Market all the way through college.
He wasn’t bagging groceries all those years. He was helping run the place, counting the money at the end of the day, making deposits and hiring people.
His work ethic was paying off. One day, a pretty young lady walked in looking for a job. Franklin hired her. A short time later, in 1994, he married her. Now Wendell and Arquicia Franklin have two sons, Coreon and Brendon.
“I loved the personality, loved that she was always so positive, and I could tell that she was a servant of God,” Wendell Franklin said. “That’s rare to meet all of those — beauty, servant of God, a people person.”
His supermarket blessings didn’t end there. The store’s security guards were Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Before he knew it, Franklin was going on ride-alongs, and he became intrigued.
“This is kind of cool,” he remembers thinking.
One ride-along in particular stands out. Someone had shot a gun into the air at a crowded park.
“We ended up catching the people in the car, and we ended up going back and finding the (gun),” Franklin said. “It was action-packed.”
His interest in law enforcement piqued, Franklin headed to Tulsa Junior College, where he earned an associate’s degree in criminal justice. He graduated from Langston University in Tulsa in December 1996, and he joined the Tulsa Police Department the next month.
It was not long after that, on patrol with his training officer, that Franklin responded to his first homicide. He approached a vehicle and opened the passenger door. Slumped over was a male body, dead from a single bullet wound. There was almost no blood.
“I had that moment of, ‘Do I want to do this? This is real?’ ” Franklin said. “ ‘Is this something I can do on a daily basis?’ ”
Maybe I can be chief of police
Doubt still rattles around in Franklin’s head. At a recent town hall meeting, he said he wasn’t up for the job of police chief but that he would be able to do the job with the help of the community.
This is the same man who, as a young boy, went to speech therapy because he couldn’t pronounce his S’s.
“I still think I have problems,” he said.
But for every moment of doubt in Wendell Franklin’s life, there have been countless more moments of support. That’s why the man who sometimes questions himself never stops challenging himself.
It was at the urging of friends and colleagues, after all, that he applied to become the city’s next police chief — and got the job.
People like Allan Trimble. Franklin, who with his family attends The Park Church of Christ, went to weekly Bible study with the former Jenks High School football coach before his death last year.
Every time Franklin walked into Trimble’s home, the coach’s first words were, “When are you going to be chief? When are you going to be chief?”
Feb. 7, to be exact. That is the date Franklin is scheduled to be sworn in, succeeding Chief Chuck Jordan, who is retiring.
“We are not going to do everything right. We are going to make mistakes, because we are human,” Franklin said. “There is a human behind the uniform, but we want to be right. We want to be right every single time.
“It’s just the most difficult job, the most difficult job.”
Franklin already knows what his least favorite part of his new job will be: those moments when things go wrong.
“I know there are going to be times when I am going to have to stand up and say, ‘We did this wrong,’ and bring it to the light of the people, and say, ‘We did things wrong. We’re going to make a course correction and make sure it doesn’t happen again,’ ” he said.
It’s what Franklin has been doing all his life, quietly navigating life’s highs and lows, lifted by his faith and family and a determination to do better.
If only his father were still alive. Harm Franklin was a picture of health when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He died at age 43.
That’s part of the reason Wendell Franklin works out five days a week and, of late, has gone to a plant-based diet.
He’s got his doubts, for sure, but there are challenges ahead he seems eager to tackle. And grateful for the opportunity to do so.
“I did not expect to live to this age,” he said.
