Tank Man started it.
Had it not been for that lone man standing in front of a column of tanks at Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, a college sophomore named Samantha Power might have become a sportscaster instead of a foreign correspondent, presidential advisor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
And Power probably wouldn’t be in Tulsa Tuesday evening.
Power will be speaking about her memoir, “The Education of an Idealist,” at 7 p.m. Tuesday at B’nai Emunah, 1719 S. Owasso Ave. Moderating will be University of Oklahoma-Tulsa President John Schumann.
It will be a reunion of sorts. Schumann and Power were together for three years as undergraduates at Yale, and he is mentioned prominently in early portions of her book. Power says a trip to Central Europe with Schumann in the early 1990s — to Dachau, Poland, Czechoslovakia and Yugoslavia — awakened her further to the world struggle for human rights.
But Tank Man — the solitary, anonymous figure who stood up to a column of tanks in 1989 — started Power along the path to activism. She became a war correspondent in the Balkans and won a Pulitzer Prize for her critique of American foreign policy and genocide, a book entitled “A Problem from Hell: America and the Age of Genocide.”
In 2009 she became a foreign policy advisor to President Barack Obama, a job that tested her idealism against the realities of national and global politics. In 2013, she joined the diplomatic corps as ambassador to the U.N.
In a telephone interview Friday, Power said she remains committed to the idea that one person — and that person’s ideals — can make a difference.
“I’d start by saying that for me idealism is not utopianism,” she said. “If you see something you don’t like, it means you’ve compared it to a set of standards you have, of ideals. And then you think about how to change it.”
Power said she decided to write a book that would be different from many “government” memoirs. Her goal, she said, was to connect with the average person, not explain herself to political insiders and policy wonks.
Included are details about her parents’ difficult marriage, her father’s alcoholism, her immigration with her mother and brother from Ireland to the United States. She talks about her own weaknesses and misgivings, her difficulty becoming a mother in her late 30s and early 40s and the challenges of coping with family life and a demanding job.
Thus, she’s less concerned about what the National Review thinks of her book than she is about the “young and young at heart” for whom she says it’s intended.
“If we were in a different time politically, I might have written a more traditional book,” Power said. “We do live in a world that is not black and white. I want to bring people into those gray areas.”
People are are often intimidated by ambiguity and the enormity of the world’s problems.
“The impulse to do something is swallowed up by the concern that we’re each only one person,” she said.
The answer, she said, is to “shrink the change” — to make incremental progress.
Politicians talk about not letting perfect become the enemy of good. Obama, Power said, said simply, “Better is good.”
“I’m not a fan of small ball,” Power said. “I’m not in favor of bunting. But … small things can lead to the avalanche that brings big changes.”
