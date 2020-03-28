Former U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn has died at age 72, The Oklahoman reported Saturday morning.
A Muskogee resident for most of his life, Coburn served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1995-2001 and in the Senate from 2005-2015.
A staunch conservative, Coburn often battled even fellow Republicans and published several books on the mounting national debt. He most recently worked on healthcare issues for the Manhattan Institute.
Coburn had fought cancer for many years. He is survived by his wife Carolyn and three daughters and their families.