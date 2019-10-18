Friday is the last day to register to vote in the city’s Nov. 12 Improve Our Tulsa II election.
Tulsans who are not registered to vote can do so at the Tulsa County Election Board, 555 N. Denver Ave., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The $639 million IOT renewal includes $427 million for streets and transportation, $193 million for capital projects and $19 million for the city’s Rainy Day fund.
Mayor G.T. Bynum said it’s important for Tulsans to turn out to vote.
“We have to fix our streets. Our first responders must have vehicles that work so they can reach Tulsans in danger. Our parks should have equipment that is safe for kids to use,” Bynum said. “Improve Our Tulsa will do all of these common sense things, but only if people turn out to vote.”
The renewal package is a continuation of the $917.8 million Improve Our Tulsa package that was approved by Tulsa voters in 2013.
About two-thirds of the package would come from bond sales, financed with property taxes, and the other third from sales tax. The 6½-year program would begin in fiscal year 2020 and would not increase the city’s overall tax rate.
Nearly half of the IOT renewal would go to fund street rehabilitation and maintenance projects as well as sidewalk construction and repairs. Five million dollars would go to pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure.
Proposed capital spending includes $30 million for the city’s park system and $23 million to pay for new Fire Department vehicles.
The Metropolitan Tulsa Transit Authority would receive $18 million to maintain and make critical repairs to its vehicles and to fund other infrastructure needs.
Voters will be asked to consider three ballot initiatives — one for streets and transportation projects, one for capital equipment and facility improvements, and one for the permanent 0.05% sales tax to fund the Rainy Day fund.
Bynum, in consultation with the City Council, initially proposed a six-year, $597 million package. City leaders agreed to extend the package by six months and to increase the total by $42 million to address some of the concerns — and omissions — that became evident during a series of town hall meetings on the initial proposal.
The additional $42 million would help fund a number of projects, including the Arena District Master Plan, the Route 66 Bus Rapid Transit system and bridge repairs.
The package also would provide $1 million to each City Council district for a capital project, or projects, of its choosing. The funds must go toward a project that serves a public purpose and meet criteria set out by the city. Each project would be subject to approval by the council.
