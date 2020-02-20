Fifth District Congresswoman Kendra Horn is all too aware that she has gone, as she put it, from “the biggest upset to the biggest target.”
In 2018, the Oklahoma City Democrat surprised national observers by beating Republican incumbent Steve Russell. Some called it the biggest surprise of the midterm elections.
Now Roll Call rates Horn the most vulnerable incumbent in the U.S. House of Representatives.
At least nine Republican candidates have filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to oppose Horn in November. They include state Sen. Stephanie Bice, former state Superintendent Janet Barresi and David Hill, a relative unknown with some of the deepest pockets in Oklahoma behind him.
Horn seemed unperturbed by her prospects for reelection during a stop at the Tulsa World on Wednesday. It will all come down to the people in the district, she said, and she has worked very hard to win their trust through numerous public events.
While she may be the House’s most vulnerable member, she’s also been rated one of its most accessible.
“People are surprised — pleasantly surprised — we’ve had so many events,” Horn said. “You might think we’d see the same 50 people at every one, but that isn’t the case.
“Some are there because they don’t like me. Some are there because they do. A lot have issues they want to discuss, and maybe they’re curious,” she said.
Horn hopes attention to bread-and-butter issues — trade, health care, student debt, substandard housing at Tinker Air Force Base, economic development — and what she considers practical solutions will win over those skeptical of a Democrat representing Oklahoma in Congress.
And Horn is a Democrat. She’s critical of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s proposed expansion of Medicaid through block grants, voted to revive the Equal Rights Amendment and voted yes on both impeachment counts against President Donald Trump.
“I tell people I didn’t go to Congress to (impeach Trump),” Horn said. “I’m (in Congress) to fight for Oklahomans, and that’s what I’m doing.
“But I took an oath of office. I had to make a decision based on the charges. Abuse of power — it’s never OK for a president to put a finger on the scales of our democracy. Obstruction — the administration flatly refused to comply with a lawful subpoena.”
This year’s 5th District GOP primary and general election could well be more expensive than the state’s four other congressional races combined. Horn said $750,000 in “dark money” advertising has already been deployed against her.
She raised $2.4 million in 2019, far more than any other member of the state’s House delegation and even more than U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, who also is running for re-election.
Horn says she gets along well with her four Republican colleagues and works with them on legislation when she can. When asked if she gave 2nd District Rep. Markwayne Mullin “the stink eye” for trashing her on social media during the impeachment proceedings, Horn shrugged and said, “What would be the point?”
In politics, she said, “there are no permanent friends and no permanent enemies.”
Featured video