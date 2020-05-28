COVID-19 Bus Cleaning (copy)

Kathy Haas, of Tulsa, walks by a city bus while going rinse of her mop while cleaning Tulsa city buses at Tulsa Transit’s holding lot in Tulsa on Friday, April 24, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World file

 Ian Maule

Tulsa Transit will use some of the nearly $20 million in federal COVID-19 emergency relief funding it received to pay $500 hero bonuses to each of its frontline employees.

The bonuses will go to up to 219 employees who deal directly with the public or maintain equipment. That amounts to about $110,000, or $1.14 per hour for a typical employee working a 40-hour week.

The Metropolitan Tulsa Transit Authority unanimously approved the bonuses Wednesday.

“As an essential employee, they have to be out there,” Ted Rieck, general manager of Tulsa Transit, said after the meeting. “So the risk of being exposed to the virus is higher probably than the normal person would be experiencing. So I think it’s important that we show appreciation for what they are doing. It’s a big deal to be out there.”

Rieck said Tulsa Transit has taken other measures to help keep employees’ morale high, including buying them lunch and providing gift cards.

“There are other transit systems in the country, like Detroit, where drivers are not happy and they express that in the media and sometimes maybe threaten to walk out or not go to work or call in sick,” Rieck said. “And we haven’t had that here. We’ve had people pretty much business as usual.

“First of all, we think it’s because we’ve got good employees who are committed, but the second thing is we are working hard to keep people’s spirits up, and the hero bonus is just one of those things we do.”

COVID-19 has cut deeply into Tulsa Transit ridership. Through the first 10 months of the fiscal year ending June 30, fixed route ridership was at 2.4 million, or 26% less than projected.

Rieck said Tulsa Transit can use the federal emergency funding for the same purposes it uses its annual federal funding and for other purposes specific to the pandemic.

A four-year spending plan presented to the MTTA board Wednesday shows a large percentage of the CARES Act funding going to offset an expected decrease in city funding for the transit system. Funding is also designated for fare assistance, cleaning supplies and hero bonuses or other morale-building expenditures.

“This is unbudgeted, but it’s in our thinking, if the virus really gets bad, worse than it has so far and we have to shut the system down for a month, nobody is riding the bus or anything, we would use some of the money to pay that expense,” Rieck said. “Try to keep employees paid and their benefits going.”

Tulsa Transit’s operating budget for the current fiscal year is approximately $21.5 million. The bus system’s primary funding sources are the city ($9.3 million), the federal government, including CARES funds ($6.1 million), fares ($2 million) and the state ($1.1 million).

The $2.2 trillion CARES Act was approved by Congress in late March. The measure includes funding for a wide range of COVID-19 relief efforts, including individual payments to American households, funding for the Public Broadcasting System and loans for large businesses.

Rieck said Tulsa Transit sent a letter to members of the Oklahoma congressional delegation urging them to support the relief package but not making a formal request for funding.

“It was an industrywide effort to get this,” he said. “It wasn’t, ‘Oh, yeah, Tulsa is asking, let’s give it to Tulsa.’ We don’t have that kind of clout.”

Rieck said he is not sure how the federal government determined how much CARES Act funding Tulsa Transit would receive.

“Normally they distribute money based on an area’s population and how much service you operate but I don’t know how that factored into us getting $20 million,” he said.

