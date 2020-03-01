Tulsa County residents will determine by Tuesday night whether liquor stores will be allowed to operate here on Sundays.
Clay Bird, whose family has owned a liquor store in Tulsa for 40 years, hopes voters say yes.
“You’ve got grocery stores and convenience stores and big-box stores that can open on Sundays, and they can sell beer and wine,” said Bird, co-owner of Bird’s Liquor and Wines. “We are forced to be closed.”
Tulsa County is one of seven counties to place the Sunday sales question on Tuesday’s ballot. The others are Cleveland, Creek, Kingfisher, Muskogee, Oklahoma and Washington counties.
Tuesday is also a big day for Democrats and independents in the state. Oklahoma is one of 14 states that will hold their presidential primaries that day. Early voting results as of Saturday indicated a total of 4,937 votes, according to the Tulsa County Election Board. In 2016, that total was right at 5,400.
Polling stations in Oklahoma counties will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Early in-person voting began Thursday and continued through Saturday, and absentee ballots are also being received.
Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith said commissioners voted to place the issue on the Tulsa County ballot after hearing from local liquor store owners.
“Commissioners are not opposed,” she said. “If liquor retailers want to do that, that’s great. But we also had some of the retailers that didn’t want to do it; they didn’t want to man their shops.”
Bird said the business landscape changed for liquor stores in 2016 when voters approved State Question 792. In making legal the sale of wine and strong beer in grocery and convenience stores — most of which are open on Sundays — liquor stores were put at a disadvantage.
“Back when it was just liquor stores that had to be shut down, before the law was changed, that was equitable because everybody had to be shut down, so they knew if they want to get strong beer, wine or spirits, I have got to go get it on Saturday,” Bird said.
Not every liquor store owner shares Bird’s support for opening on Sunday, he said.
“I’ve talked to some other people in the liquor business. They’ve got some mixed feelings about whether they want to be open on Sundays because you do have increased costs of opening another day,” he said.
If voters decide to allow liquor stores to be open on Sundays, the measure would take effect next Sunday, according to county officials. That is the first Sunday after the election is to be certified on Friday.
