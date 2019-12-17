Matthew Morgan, chairman of the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association, speaks about the state of tribal gaming compact negotiations during a press conference outside the state Capitol on Tuesday. Nate Billings/The Oklahoman
Gov. Kevin Stitt says at a press conference Tuesday that he is asking tribal leaders to agree to an extension of their gaming compacts while the two sides continue to negotiate. Nate Billings/The Oklahoman
Gov. Kevin Stitt talks about the state of tribal gaming compact negotiations during a press conference at the state Capitol on Tuesday.
Gov. Kevin Stitt talks about tribal gaming compact negotiations on Tuesday. Nate Billings/The Oklahoman
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt called on tribal leaders Tuesday to sign an extension to their existing gaming compacts to provide certainty that business will “continue as usual” as the sides work to resolve their dispute.
“To protect all the hard-working Oklahomans and the tribal members who are employed at more than 100 casinos across our great state, I am announcing today that the state of Oklahoma will be requesting tribal leaders to join me in signing an extension to the gaming compact,” Stitt said at a Capitol news conference. “The language in this extension will allow each side who signs the extension to retain their legal position.”
Stitt and the tribes are at a stalemate on whether the gaming compacts expire Jan. 1, as the governor believes, or renew automatically, as the tribes believe. Stitt wants the tribes to pay more to the state for the exclusive right to have casinos in the state.
“As of Jan. 1, Class III gaming will be illegal (without an extension of the compacts). … This will create tremendous uncertainty,” Stitt said.
The tribes say they plan to continue normal operations on Jan. 1.
“We don’t need an extension to operate after Jan. 1,” said Matthew Morgan, chairman of the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association.
The tribes pay the state between 4% and 10% of their adjusted gross revenues for the exclusive right to operate Class III gaming, which includes slot machines, roulette and craps. Last year, those fees brought in nearly $150 million for the state.
“I want business to continue as usual while we resolve this dispute,” Stitt said.
Earlier Tuesday, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter notified Stitt that he is withdrawing from compact negotiations, leaving the governor to deal directly with the tribes.
Stitt said that as the holidays approach, he wants banks, alcohol and food vendors, entertainers and casino workers to have certainty that they can continue to operate.
“I also want to ensure the revenue the state receives under the gaming compact continues to be available to fund the state services we provide to all Oklahomans,” Stitt said.
He said the specific details of the state’s offer to extend the compacts are still being worked out.
“The state will make a generous offer with this extension and not ask for anything in return,” the governor said.
The temporary extension, he said, will “give us plenty of time to sit down and continue these negotiations.”
Morgan called Stitt’s remarks disappointing, adding that it was the governor who was injecting uncertainty into the situation.
“I had hoped to see better leadership from him on this issue,” Morgan said.
He said Stitt had not reached out to tribal leadership to talk about an extension and that tribal leaders have not seen a document offering the extension. He added that it would be hard to comment on something that they have not seen.
