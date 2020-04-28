Gov. Kevin Stitt said Tuesday the state continues to meet federal guidelines in figures showing a decline in COVID-19 cases and increased testing.
Using several graphics, Stitt outlined a decrease in cases and an increase in testing.
He said the state continues to meet all four "gates" set by federal guidelines.
"We continue to hit all of them in the state of Oklahoma," he said. "You can see the trend line is going down.
"We’re still going to have people get this … but our rate of positive cases continues to go down," he said.
"It is time for a measured reopening" of the state, he said.
Stitt and the Governor’s Solution Task Force were speaking from the Capitol provide an update on Oklahoma's guidance related to COVID-19.
Watch it here or via the official stream at facebook.com/govstitt.
