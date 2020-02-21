The Tulsa Press Club relaunches its Page One luncheon series this week with an appearance by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
Stitt will speak to the club at 11 a.m. Friday. The cost is $50 for members, with lunch included. Tickets for this event are exclusive to Tulsa Press Club members. See tulsapressclub.org or call 918-583-7737 for tickets and membership information.
The Press Club’s Page One luncheons are resuming after a seven-year hiatus.
“Page One luncheons are an opportunity for business leaders, politicians, government heads and other newsmakers to speak directly to Tulsa’s journalism community about important issues,” said Jarrel Wade, Tulsa Press Club president. “We’re excited to have Gov. Stitt as our first guest, and we look forward to announcing more exceptional speakers throughout this election year.”
The Tulsa Press Club’s mission is to promote high standards of journalism, foster the highest ideals of ethics and fairness among its members, defend freedom of the press and access to public information, encourage the free exchange of ideas between the community and members of the public, and encourage the pursuit of journalism careers among students.
Proceeds benefit the mission of the Tulsa Press Club, which includes providing college scholarships for Tulsa-area journalism students.
Located in the Atlas Life Building at 415 S. Boston Ave., the Tulsa Press Club was founded in 1906.
