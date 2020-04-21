Stitt and tribes

Representatives from the Otoe-Missouria Tribe and the Comanche Nation spoke at a news conference Tuesday with Gov. Kevin Stitt on new gaming compacts signed with the state.

Related content

Document: Otoe-Missouria Tribe gaming compact April 2020

Document: Comanche Nation gaming compact April 2020

Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday afternoon announced an update to negotiations over tribal gaming in Oklahoma, as two tribes have agreed to new compacts with the state.

The Otoe-Missouria Tribe and the Comanche Nation have established new compacts with Oklahoma, Stitt said in a news conference from the Capitol.

In 2018 the tribes, with five casinos each, paid a total of $6 million in exclusivity fees to the state.

Watch the news conference here or via the official Facebook Live stream.

“These new gaming compacts are in the best interest of the State, members of the Otoe-Missouria tribe and Comanche Nation and the local communities where these tribes reside and operate," Stitt said in a statement. "The new compacts recognize the sovereign rights of individual tribes to conduct gaming in Oklahoma. The compacts take a sound approach to assessing the value of substantial exclusivity in a modernized tribal gaming industry, and importantly, the compacts expand opportunity for both the compacting tribes and the State to compete in future gaming markets."

Some tribes had sued Stitt on Dec. 31, asking a federal judge to rule that their gaming compacts automatically renewed Jan. 1. Stitt believes that they expired at that time. The judge has ordered mediation in the case.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the Cherokee, Chickasaw and Choctaw nations. Other tribes, including the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, subsequently joined the lawsuit.

The governor is seeking to increase the exclusivity fees tribes pay the state in exchange for the right to operate Class III gaming, which includes slot machines, roulette and craps. Last year those fees, between 4% and 10%, amounted to $150 million to the state.

The tribes have continued to operate Class III gaming and remit fees to the state during the time in question.

The deadline for mediation has been extended for two months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gallery: Tribal gaming 101