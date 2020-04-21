“These new gaming compacts are in the best interest of the State, members of the Otoe-Missouria tribe and Comanche Nation and the local communities where these tribes reside and operate," Stitt said in a statement. "The new compacts recognize the sovereign rights of individual tribes to conduct gaming in Oklahoma. The compacts take a sound approach to assessing the value of substantial exclusivity in a modernized tribal gaming industry, and importantly, the compacts expand opportunity for both the compacting tribes and the State to compete in future gaming markets."
Some tribes had sued Stitt on Dec. 31, asking a federal judge to rule that their gaming compacts automatically renewed Jan. 1. Stitt believes that they expired at that time. The judge has ordered mediation in the case.
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the Cherokee, Chickasaw and Choctaw nations. Other tribes, including the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, subsequently joined the lawsuit.
The governor is seeking to increase the exclusivity fees tribes pay the state in exchange for the right to operate Class III gaming, which includes slot machines, roulette and craps. Last year those fees, between 4% and 10%, amounted to $150 million to the state.
The tribes have continued to operate Class III gaming and remit fees to the state during the time in question.
The deadline for mediation has been extended for two months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gallery: Tribal gaming 101
What is the dispute?
What is a compact?
How much does the state receive from tribal gaming compacts?
How much did the state receive in 2019?
What types of games are covered by the compact?
Can the compacts be expanded for other types of gaming?
How did the gaming compacts get started?
How many tribes are involved in the gaming compacts?
How many tribal compact gaming operations exist?
How do tribes use the money generated from gaming?
What impact do all tribal operations have on the state?