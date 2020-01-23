Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks in the House of Representatives chamber during Rose Day, an annual anti-abortion event, at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Nate Billings/The Oklahoman file
In what Gov. Kevin Stitt says is reprisal after the city of San Francisco banned public employees from traveling to Oklahoma, the governor announced Thursday that Oklahoma employees will be banned from state-funded travel to California.
The action Stitt referred to came in October 2019, when San Francisco city officials banned city-funded travel to Oklahoma, citing the state's pro-life legislation, according to a news release from the Governor's Office.
“California and its elected officials over the past few years have banned travel to the State of Oklahoma in an effort to politically threaten and intimidate Oklahomans for their personal values. Enough is enough," Stitt said in the release. "If California’s elected officials don’t want public employees traveling to Oklahoma, I am eager to return the gesture on behalf of Oklahoma’s pro-life stance."
Stitt's Executive Order 2020-02 bans all non-essential travel to the state of California for all employees and officers of agencies paid for by the state of Oklahoma. An exemption allows the state Department of Commerce to continue its recruitment efforts to bring more job creators to Oklahoma.
