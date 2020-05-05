Oklahoma's top attorney says Gov. Kevin Stitt lacks the authority to enter the state into binding compacts with Indian tribes that authorize gaming activity prohibited by law.
House and Senate leadership requested the opinion from Attorney General Mike Hunter following the governor’s compact agreements with the Otoe-Missouria Tribe and the Comanche Nation on April 21 that, among other things, would permit sports gaming in some of their casinos.
“Because the Governor lacks authority to 'enter into' the agreements he has sent to you, those agreements fail to meet the requirements of IGRA to constitute a valid gaming compact under federal law,” Hunter told Berhardt. “How a state enters into a gaming compact with a tribe, including whether the Governor may do so unilaterally in contravention of state statute, is a core concern of the state’s constitutional structure and is therefore a matter of state law.”
A three-page message from Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, and House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, had lectured the first-term governor on separation of powers, the Oklahoma Constitution and the state’s Indian gaming statutes.
“While we appreciate you making us aware of your intention to sign these documents just moments before your public announcement, had you consulted us earlier we could have provided this information to you earlier," the lawmakers wrote.
Hunter said in a statement Tuesday that Oklahoma deeply values its relationship with the tribal nations, and approval of the compacts Stitt signed could harm those relationships.
“Their importance demands the respect of knowing that, when state officials make promises to Indian tribes, those officials have the authority to bind the State to such agreements," Hunter said. "To do otherwise undermines the credibility and honor of the State when engaging in these sensitive inter-sovereign relations. Unfortunately, I fear the agreements sent recently to you by the Governor will only have the effect of damaging the relationship between the State and these two tribes. Moreover, for all tribes in Oklahoma, approval of these agreements as gaming compacts will only cause greater confusion and uncertainty about how state-tribal relations should be appropriately conducted.”
Stitt's office has not yet issued a statement in response to Hunter's opinion.
