WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe opposes the plan by Gov. Kevin Stitt to establish an office in Washington, but the governor’s staff is moving forward and could soon post a job opening for a lobbyist in the nation’s capital.
Inhofe, R-Tulsa, said in an interview this week that he told a top aide to the governor, Donelle Harder, that Stitt shouldn’t establish a “bureaucracy” in Washington to do work already being performed by Oklahoma members of Congress and their staffs.
Harder has said a Washington-based liaison could help the governor’s office stay on top of developments affecting Oklahoma, particularly funding issues.
“That’s what we’re supposed to be doing, and that’s what (members of Congress) have been doing for over 200 years,’’ Inhofe said.