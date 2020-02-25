Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed the first bill of this year’s legislative session into law.
House Bill 1230’s supporters said the bill increases transparency for the Lindsey Nicole Henry Scholarship program.
Established in 2010 and named for former Gov. Brad Henry’s daughter, the program created scholarships to send students with disabilities to private schools better suited to serve their needs.
The bill, which Stitt signed into law on Monday, requires the Oklahoma Department of Education to post information about the program on its website.
Published data will include the number and monetary amount of scholarships awarded for participating schools, the number of scholarships denied and the number and amount of scholarships suspended. Demographic information, including economic, racial and disability categories, will also be published.
Stitt also signed an executive order to accompany the bill, in which he directed the Department of Education to implement the bill in compliance with the federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act to prevent exposing students’ confidential information.
