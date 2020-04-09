We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday signed budget bills that will keep state government funded through April and he accused leadership in the state House of "playing Washington, D.C., politics."

Sitting at a desk in the governor's Blue Room, Stitt signed two of the three budget stabilization bills that had passed the House unanimously:

Senate Bill 1053, which sends $201.6 million from the state's "rainy day" fund to the Revenue Stabilization Fund.

Senate Bill 617, which authorizes the Office of Management and Enterprise Services to withdraw up to half of the balance of the Revenue Stabilization Fund to avoid cuts to agencies and the 1017 fund for education in a revenue failure in the current fiscal year.

"The two bills I just signed will allow us to fully fund state government for April," Stitt said.

Left unsigned was Senate Bill 199, which sends $302.3 million from the "rainy day" fund to the General Revenue Fund.

The governor called on the Legislature to return to the Capitol to deal with the final two months of the fiscal year. He said a deal with legislative leaders to "fully fund" state government had been broken.

"The truth is on my side," Stitt said. "I’m telling Oklahomans exactly what happened."

At issue is funding of the state's digital transformation fund.

Lawmakers on Monday returned to the Capitol to pass budget bills to backfill a projected shortfall for the current fiscal year in the neighborhood of $416 million and to avoid cutting state agencies by about 6% a month.

Stitt on Monday abruptly canceled a Board of Equalization meeting, citing technical difficulties with the bills. The Board of Equalization was prepared to declare a revenue failure for the current fiscal year.

At a Tuesday briefing on the state COVID-19 response, the governor said he was asking that state government be cut by 1% to 2%. Stitt said he is asking that state government be cut by 1% to 2%.

Featured video: Virtual town hall on COVID-19 and mental health

Gallery: Tulsans adjust lives, businesses during pandemic