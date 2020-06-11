In 2016, candidate Donald Trump addressed a crowd during a rally at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa. Today, the President announced that he will be in Tulsa on June 19 for this first campaign rally since the coronavirus pandemic started. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
President Donald Trump's planned campaign rally in Tulsa on June 19 was the result of state leaders lobbying to get the Republican National Convention held in Oklahoma later this summer.
A spokesman for Gov. Kevin Stitt told the Tulsa World on Thursday about the connection in response to questions about how Tulsa came to be Trump's first stop on the first series of planned campaign rallies since the nation became gripped by pandemic in March.
"As far as the 'invitation,' the state has reached out to the RNC about holding the convention in Oklahoma, and any president is always welcome to visit Oklahoma. It is my understanding the invitation was a general one and not tied to this specific event," said Charlie Hannema, chief of communications for Stitt. "Governor Stitt welcomes President Trump to Oklahoma as we are a national leader in safely and responsibly reopening our economy."
Trump himself announced the Tulsa campaign stop on Wednesday, praising Oklahoma for doing "a great job with COVID."
He also said the rally would be held in a “beautiful new venue, brand new,” which is believed to be a reference to the 12-year-old BOK Center in downtown, but city officials said they are still working to confirm details on the venue and event.
In response to Trump's announcement on Wednesday, Stitt posted on Twitter: "We are honored President Trump accepted our invitation to our great state. The president is making Oklahoma his first campaign stop since March 2, and his visit here confirms Oklahoma is the national example in responsibly and safely reopening.”
The timing of Trump's planned rally has sparked shock and anger among some Tulsans because it coincides with Juneteenth, the nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.
Asked about the timing, Hannema said Stitt's office "was not involved in the selection of the date of the event," and he referred further questions to the Trump Campaign.
Alicia Andrews, Oklahoma Democratic Party Chair, said she believes there was “intentionality” in the timing of the Trump event.
“It’s intentional and smacks of insensitivity on the part of the president and the governor. Why come to Tulsa weeks after the 99th anniversary (of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre)."
Judy Eason McIntyre, a retired social worker who served eight years in the Oklahoma State Senate, said she personally called the governor’s office on Thursday morning to express her concerns that the timing of the event could stoke racial and political tensions in Tulsa.
“It’s more than a visit and with all of this stuff going on — I can’t get out in the streets anymore, so I do my part from home,” McIntyre said.
The organization that puts on Tulsa's Juneteenth Celebration, which is usually one of the biggest in the country, actually cancelled this year's event several weeks ago because of the COVID-19 epidemic.
Chairman Sherry Gamble-Smith said it is not true, as was being rumored, that the city asked for the cancellation.
“There was no way to do the proper social distancing," said Gamble-Smith. "We did not want anyone to get sick.
Gamble-Smith said the timing of Trump's appearance "felt like a slap in the face" to African Americans.
“My messages are flooded with people who have said ‘We’re coming down to help you protest.’ We never said we’d be protesting," said Gamble-Smith.
But she expects there to be protesting, and she's worried Tulsa's police force has already been stretched too thin.
"We’re trying to figure what we can do to keep people organized," she said. "We want to make sure people’s voices are heard but in a safe way.”
In a social media post Thursday afternoon, Mayor G.T. Bynum said: "In Tulsa, we protect the free and peaceful exchange of ideas. We did it during the last two weeks of protests, and we will do it during the President’s visit to Tulsa next week. We will also continue to follow the State of Oklahoma’s guidelines for a safe reopening."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Video: Highlights of President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign stop in Tulsa.
Gallery: In 2016, Donald Trump and Sarah Palin visit Tulsa for campaign event.
Andrea is a projects reporter, examining key education topics and other local issues. Since joining the Tulsa World in 1999, she has been a three-time winner of Oklahoma’s top award for investigative reporting by an individual. Phone: 918-581-8470