Local public officials joined BMX enthusiasts Friday morning for a ground-breaking ceremony for the BMX facilities to be constructed at the Evans-Fintube site north of downtown.
“It’s one of the lifelong dream things that you never thought would have happened,” said Phil Davis, a BMX rider from Broken Arrow.
Friday’s event marked the culmination of years of work between USA BMX and the city of Tulsa to construct an Olympic-quality track in Tulsa. The project also calls for the construction of a headquarters building for USA BMX, as well as a hall of fame museum.
The $23 million development is being funded with $15 million in Vision Tulsa revenue, $6.5 million from the city, and a $1.5 million donation from the Hardesty Family Foundation to USA BMX.
The BMX arena, headquarters and hall of fame will be constructed on the north end of the 22-acre property. It is expected to include a 2,000-seat outdoor arena with a roof; an adjacent USA BMX headquarters and hall of fame; and an approximately 300-space parking lot.
The facilities are scheduled to be completed in 2021.
The Fintube building, on the north end of the site, will be demolished to make room for the parking lot. The Evans building, also known as the Oklahoma Iron Works Building, is on the National Register of Historic Places. It will remain on the property and be incorporated into the city’s request for proposals for a mixed-use development on the site.