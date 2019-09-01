2019-09-01 ne-okgateway p1

Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks at the State of the State Forum recently at the Tulsa Regional Chamber. The governor’s background as a business leader has helped shape his approach to governing. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World file

 Matt Barnard

JENKS — Before Gov. Kevin Stitt was trying to boost Oklahoma’s Rainy Day Fund, he was squirreling away half the profits from every loan he processed.

Before he was thinking about how the state can better serve 4 million Oklahomans, he was focused on how his company, Gateway First, could offer more financial services to his customers.

And before Stitt popped into state agencies to meet some of the state’s 33,000 employees, he made it a point to know the names of each of his staff members, even as his company grew to employ hundreds.

Much of what Stitt learned as the founder and former CEO of Gateway Mortgage Group, which now goes by Gateway First, informs how he leads the state.

cforman@oklahoman.com

