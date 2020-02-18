OKLAHOMA CITY — Seven medical marijuana bills, including one that would separate the Medical Marijuana Authority from the state Health Department and another that would legalize home delivery, wafted through the Oklahoma House of Representatives Rules Committee on Tuesday.
The bills are part of the state's continuing adjustment to medical marijuana after decades of prohibition. Other measures approved by the committee Tuesday included out-of-state recognition of user licenses, elimination of limits on the number of disposal licenses, and changes in transporter laws and fees.
House Bill 3959, by Rep. Scott Fetgatter, R-Okmulgee, would make the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority an independent agency with its own nine-member government board and an executive director appointed by the governor.
The current director, Travis Kirkpatrick, is protected from removal until July 1, 2022, however.
The nine-member board would include a metropolitan police chief, a rural sheriff, a district attorney, a health care professional and five people representing different segments of the medical marijuana industry.
Fetgatter and Rep. Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, said the current arrangement in which the OMMA is under the Oklahoma Department of Health has proved cumbersome and unworkable.
HB 3227, by Echols, would allow home delivery of medical marijuana products under certain circumstances. The bill also would reduce the annual cost of the transporter license from $100 to $25.
Other bills of note advancing on a busy committee day included:
• HB 3398, by Rep. Jadine Nollan, R-Sand Springs, would require all school employees to undergo state and national criminal background checks over the next few years.
Common Education Committee members were stunned when Carolyn Thompson of the Oklahoma Department of Education said almost 34,000 school employees have not had background checks.
"I’m kind of shocked this isn’t already a thing," said Rep. Carol Bush, R-Tulsa. "Both of my daughters, in two different districts, as a volunteer I was checked every year just to get into the building."
Nollan said teachers eligible for retirement would be exempt from the background check, a provision several members opposed.
Estimated cost of the checks would be $57 per person, Nollan said.
• HB 3996, by Rep. Harold Wright, R-Weatherford, would make it easier to transfer funds among political action committees.
• HB 3770, by Rep. Logan Phillips, R-Mounds, would allow political parties to conduct raffles and lotteries as fundraisers.
• HB 2852, by Rep. Daniel Pae, R-Lawton, would direct the Health Department to implement a prescription drug importation program.